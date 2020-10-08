the tool for sending files securely

Email attachments aren’t always enough to send a presentation, photos from a shoot, a video, or even contracts to sign. It is therefore common to use tools like WeTransfer or Smash to send a simple download link to the right people. However, technical defects can occur and cause problems!

For a more professional and completely secure solution, there is Connected. This tool makes it easy to send and receive files up to 5GB using the AES-256 encryption algorithm and improves productivity! The tool offers storage options with Google Drive and Dropbox. It’s a very useful tool for marketing and sales teams to share files with customers and employees.

Files are sent securely and without interception

First of all, the tool must be configured. To do this, just go to the Settings tab and plug in Associated with a logo, specific colors, etc. Then all you have to do is send a share link to add more employees to the tool and have them subscribe. To increase trust, you can add more information like a phone number, address, verification, and send an ID.

In the same category

Sales.Rock: The tool for automating contact research and commercial prospecting

To send files, simply go to the Compose tab. You need to add a recipient (or more), a subject, write the message and add attachments! Once sent, the recipient will receive an email stating that they have received a secure message from xxx. To access the latter, he has to click on a CTA and land on a page with the various items to download. If the person is using Google Drive, all files can be saved to the drive with one click.

All received messages and files are available on the Inbox tab. Other information can be accessed, e.g. B. on the size of the files, on information about the sender, z. B. on their reputation or location.

Finally, Connected can also save files. For more security, it is possible to activate two-factor authentication.

With a special offer on Appsumo, lifetime access to Connected is available for just $ 49.

With this plan, 10 users can use the service, have a total of 5 TB of storage space and 50 GB of data usage per month per user. Two other deals are also on offer for $ 98 and $ 147.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.