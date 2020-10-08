Dickinson: Season 2 in January and season 3 already signed

Dickinson, the series starring Hailee Steinfeld, returns to Apple TV +. Apple announced today that the second season will begin on January 8, 2021 on its streaming platform.

Dickinson examines the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of the young rebellious poet Emily Dickinson, played by Hailee Steinfeld. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that turns Emily into an unexpected heroine for millennials.

In the second season of Dickinson, Hailee Steinfeld is reunited with Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as Wiz Khalifa. The cast for the new season will include new cast members including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie and Will Pullen as Nobody. There will also be Finn Jones as Sam Bowles and Pico Alexander as ship.

Apple announces that it has signed a third season of Dickinson. But as we can imagine, there is still not the slightest information about him.