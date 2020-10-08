The Microsoft Store does the opposite of Apple with its rules

The App Store has been criticized by some groups and developers for its closed side. This is the only way to distribute an iOS application. You have to use Apple Payment (and pay a 30% commission to Apple) and there is no way to have alternatives. Microsoft announces the opposite of Apple.

The group behind Windows, which owns the Microsoft Store, claims to adopt 10 principles inspired by the Coalition for App Fairness. This is made up of Epic Games, Spotify, Match (owner of Tinder), Deezer and other companies. The coalition recently attacked Apple for its anticompetitive App Store practices.

According to Microsoft, apps for Windows can be distributed outside of the Microsoft Store. “We will not block competing application stores on Windows,” said the group. He adds that developers can use whatever payment method they prefer. On the same topic, the group states that a developer will not be blocked if he chooses a means of payment other than his own.

In terms of commission, Microsoft promises to “charge a reasonable fee”, similar to other application businesses. In addition, Microsoft enables developers to communicate directly with their users. The group also undertakes to have exactly the same rules for their own applications.

It doesn’t stop there. Microsoft has undertaken not to use any data that is not publicly available via an app to create its own version and thus become a competitor.

Microsoft is the opposite of Apple

The technology company is doing exactly the opposite of Apple. Groups like Epic Games and Spotify are sure to appreciate it. There are no specific changes for the App Store on the Apple side. Recently the US House of Representatives felt that Apple had too much power with the App Store. Amazon, Google and Facebook are also accused of having too much power.