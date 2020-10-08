Bundestag solves new voting rights: CSU politicians: it doesn’t have to please everyone – politics

The Bundestag will adopt the budget for 2021 at the beginning of December. On Thursday evening, parliament approved the new electoral law. There is a certain link between the two votes: even with the new black-red coalition electoral law, it is not clear how big the Bundestag will be, which will be elected in September 2021. The draft budget only states that it now has 709 members. 483.5 million euros has been set for the salaries of MPs, this year the target is 474.8 million. Whether the small plus of 8.7 million euros is already planned for more MPs in the last quarter of next year cannot be deduced from the draft. It can also be too little.

Cushioning effect: ten mandates

Because, according to the current surveys of the larger institutes, there is on average a parliament with 748 members on the basis of the reformed law. After the electoral law, which has now been replaced, there would be 758 seats (the figures come from the computer portal “mandatsrechner.de”). This shows that an even bigger parliament can be expected than it is now with 709 seats – the “normal size”, even under the black and red law, is 598 seats. In addition, the damping effect devised by the CDU, CSU and SPD is apparently quite small given the difference of ten seats. But even relatively small movements can have a big impact on the results of the games – down and up. The future Bundestag may have fewer than 700 seats, but also significantly more than 800.

No more full compensation

With two damping steps, the new electoral law achieves the modest reduction compared to the old law, without changing much to the system. On the one hand, full compensation of overhangs introduced for the 2013 elections will be withdrawn. Now the equilibrium should only start after the third overhang mandate – leading to a slight disruption of the party relationship and, according to its current status, giving the CDU and CSU more mandates than they would be entitled to according to the pure result of the second vote .

Second, overhangs must be compensated with list mandates – countries without overhangs must “pay” for countries with overhangs. This will probably only apply to the CDU next year. To prevent a CDU list from being drawn up at all (in Hamburg or Bremen, for example), there is some sort of state list guarantee – which dampens the dampening effect of this step. In the case of CSU overhangs, the measure does not work at all because there is only one state list of the party.

Fewer constituencies from 2025

The most far-reaching intervention to counter further inflation in the Bundestag, according to the will of the coalition, should only take place in the 2025 elections: the reduction in the number of constituencies from 299 to 280. Here are the FDP, the left and the greens in the first place started their reform plan the coalition found it too extreme in 250 constituencies. The draft also envisaged an increase in the minimum number of seats from 598 to 630 and an allocation process that provides for more compensation for state listing overhangs (which would have affected state share even more than the government law).

The AfD’s proposal, on the other hand, is more or less reliable with the size of 598 seats. Simply put, the majority voting component with guaranteed direct mandates is being replaced with an initial voting ranking of the constituency winners, capping in countries with overhanging those with the worst percentage results in the constituency. To guard against the charge that direct mandates won may not be withdrawn, the AfD speaks of “qualified constituency candidates” who are in principle, but not always, entitled to a direct mandate. In addition, the AfD draft provides for open party lists within which voters can distribute three votes to candidates.

“Extra sausage for the Union”

The opposition thinks little of the government law, as the final debate showed again. FDP politician Konstantin Kuhle called the new law an “absolute shot in the oven”. “To the applause of the SPD, an extra sausage is being baked for the Union here.” Green parliamentary secretary Britta Haßelmann spoke of brutality, “technically awful.” For the left-wing faction, the law is “brutal self-service of the Union”. The AfD MP accused the coalition of a “piece of work nailed together”. CDU man Phillipp Amthor refuted the opposition’s (and many pundits’) doubts that a constitutional reform was being relaxed. And the CSU parliamentarian Michael Frieser thought the new electoral law “does not have to please everyone”.