Questions of the day: Corona concerns in Germany, TV duel in the US – that was important – politics

As every day, we update you on the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened?

• RKI warns against a maximum of 10,000 new corona infections per day.

He looks at the current development with great concern, said RKI chairman Lothar Wieler. The virus may spread uncontrollably. “We may see more than 10,000 new cases per day.” The RKI announced in the morning that the number of new infections in Germany had risen by more than 4,000 within one day. A higher value was last recorded in the first week of April.

“The number of infections is growing alarmingly,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn. “This pandemic is also a test of character for our society. I want us to make it. ”All current developments following the coronavirus pandemic can be found here in our news blog.

• Berlin is on the verge of becoming a risk area – 7 day incidence at 52.8

There are already five districts whose residents have travel restrictions. Now one of the main indicators for assessing the corona situation in Berlin has risen above the problematic value of 50. Per 100,000 residents, 52.8 new infections have been reported in the capital in the past seven days, according to the Senate Health Administration’s Situation Report.

However, there is no automaticity for all of Berlin to become a risk area. “We don’t define ourselves as a risk area,” said Health Senator Dilek Kalayci de Tagesspiegel.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

• “This government has forfeited the right to re-election.”

Democratic challenger Kamala Harris makes the corona crisis the subject of the TV duel with Vice President Mike Pence. Read here from Juliane Schäuble what the monstrous says about it and how Donald Trump ignores the guidelines of his doctors. In a video message, the US president calls the corona infection a “blessing from God”. He says he has discovered a cure. And makes big announcements.

• The police take more vigorous action against right-wing extremism.

More neo-Nazis registered, more arrest warrants issued. The Berlin police cannot dispel the mistrust that they are not doing enough against neo-Nazis – but a balance sheet shows that the number of hits has increased significantly, writes Alexander Fröhlich.

• Surprising choice: the American poet Louise Glück wins the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The author had no one on her radar leading up to the award. Happiness is best known in poetry circles, especially in the United States. Two of her parts have just been translated into German, both by the Berlin writer Ulrike Draesner. Read the comments of my colleague Gerrit Bartels on the question what this Nobel Prize means for literature and how it affects the book market.

Allegations Against Trump Administration: American Citizens Watch TV Game Between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence in San Diego. Photo: Reuters / Mike Blake

What was discussed?

• Trump and Pence mock democracy.

Peaceful transfer of power? Are you kidding me, are you serious when you say that? Donald Trump and his deputy, Mike Pence, leave it open whether they would accept defeat. This is the biggest scandal of this election campaign, says Malte Lehming.

America is still there, says Anna Sauerbrey: Hard to believe, but vice-presidential candidates Harris and Pence raise hope for the time after Trump. Read here what conclusions the colleague from the TV game Harris vs. Pence pulls.

• You have no chance, so don’t take advantage of it.

Young people at risk of poverty are particularly affected by the corona crisis. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that anything will change for you anytime soon. A Commentary on Ariane Bemmer’s “Youth Poverty Monitor”.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

• Mathematics and German – it depends on the basic knowledge.

Berlin now knows how to improve its schools. Rather than spending money like a watering can, experts recommend focusing on the essentials – read Susanne Vieth-Entus’s comment here.

• This bill should make coalition members blush with shame.

The Bundestag is too big. That should change. But the Groko’s electoral law is no good. A constitutional lawsuit could provide much-needed clarification, says colleague Albert Funk.

Elimination of the right to vote: how to fill the seats in the Bundestag Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa

What can Tagesspiegel subscribers read?

• Berlin DJ about partying in the pandemic:

“We have violated all existing guidelines.” Emergency plans for police checks, escalating parties and why you don’t care who celebrates Corona. Read the minutes of a Berlin DJ here.

• Currently the best stock market in the world.

The Copenhagen Stock Exchange’s leading index has clearly outperformed other stock exchanges since January. This is mainly due to one industry. Read here how investors can benefit from Denmark’s success.

• When the political power struggle is fought between book covers.

Biography as a weapon: If you want to consider something in politics, you can’t avoid an old medium. Why fat candidate books become an event in the battle for the chancellery.

• “Fascination Science” – what drives Nobel laureates?

Herlinde Koelbl has portrayed 60 researchers. A conversation about the essence of thinking, obsession, competition and the relationship to art.

What can we do?

Watching television. “A good person” – the first Turkish series with theater star Haluk Bilginer on German television. It is about the value of memory in times of amnesia.

To go to the cinema. Madame Hash takes over clans. Isabelle Huppert tries to become a drug dealer in the comedy “A woman with intoxicating talents”. In 19 cinemas in Berlin and Potsdam (also OmU).

Read books. “Trade, share, help, give.” The week’s non-fiction reviews – in a nutshell. This time, among other things: a search for radical hope and a revolution for life.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

All-day warning strike at the BVG: On Friday, Berlin faces a new warning strike in local transport: the union Verdi wants to strike the BVG for 24 hours in the dispute over local public transport – most buses and metros would run from Friday morning Must be 3 AM to Saturday morning at 3 AM. and trams remain in the depot. In Brandenburg, employees are called upon to stop working from the beginning until 12:00 noon. Read here how commuters get to their destination.

The occupied house at 34 Liebigstrasse in Berlin is being evacuated: the court rejected a request from the residents to temporarily suspend the execution of the eviction notice. The police expect many protesters and want to counter possible outbreaks of violence involving thousands of officials. Read here in our live blog what the current state of affairs is.

Residents of Leipzig remember the attack on the synagogue in Halle: the residents of Leipzig remember the attack on the synagogue in Halle a year ago. Rabbi Zsolt Balla and the chairman of the Israelite religious community, Küf Kaufmann, will also speak at the “Remembrance and Solidarity Demonstration.”

Number of the day

70. For more than 70 years, the Amber Room, which disappeared in the turmoil of the end of the war, has inspired the imaginations of treasure hunters. Now treasure hunting fever has gripped a group of Polish divers. They found the wreckage of a World War II German warship at the bottom of the Baltic Sea at a depth of about 90 meters and identified it as the “Karlsruhe”. On board were war materials, a large amount of porcelain and many wooden boxes. They may only be opened on land. So it will take a while before they reveal their secret.