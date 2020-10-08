Crash over ghost town in Cyprus: aid in Erdogan’s election campaign fuels tensions – politics

Half a century ago, Varosha was a holiday paradise with a mile-long dream beach on the east coast of Cyprus. But since the Greek inhabitants of the area fled from Turkish forces when the island was divided in 1974, Varosha has been a ghost town: the hotel buildings are half dilapidated, grass sprouts from the asphalt on the street and the area has been cordoned off with barbed wire.

Now there is a new dispute about Varosha. With the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, authorities in the Turkish part of Cyprus reopened the beach to visitors on Thursday. Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, which had just eased, are being rekindled.

According to the plan of Ersin Tatar, the government leader of the Turkish part of the island, one and a half kilometers from the beach will be made accessible; Greek-owned hotels will remain untouched for the time being, as ordered by the UN more than 30 years ago.

Tatar expects free access to Varosha beach to boost tourism in Northern Cyprus. At the same time, the opening of the beach is a political signal underlining the claim of the internationally unrecognized “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus” to Varosha.

The move is intended to increase the chances of Tatar in the presidential elections in the Turkish sector of Cyprus next Sunday. Tatar is a close ally of Turkey, while its main opponent, incumbent Mustafa Akinci, is at odds with Ankara. Akinci has fueled the ire of the Erdogan government several times since his election in 2015 by pushing for the political independence of the Turkish Cypriots.

After Tatar’s announcement of the beach opening, Akinci, who is behind his rival in polls, complained about Ankara’s interference in the election campaign. Turkey recognizes Northern Cyprus as an independent state, but regards the island part as its backyard. Ankara has about 35,000 soldiers stationed in Northern Cyprus and funds the Turkish Cypriots’ state budget.

Ersin Tatar, head of the government of the Turkish part of the island in Cyprus Photo: Harun Ucar / Reuters

During a meeting with Tatar in Ankara a few days ago, Erdogan stressed that the opening of the beach would respect the property rights of Greek hotel owners in Varosha. Yet the action on the Greek side seems a provocation.

The plan is completely unacceptable, said Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Russia, which has close ties with Cyprus and also cooperates with Turkey in Syria, also called the opening of the beach unacceptable. UN Secretary-General Antonia Guterres and EU Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell also expressed concern. What is needed is new confidence, not a new division, Borrell said.

Borrell’s comment suggests that the gas dispute between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, which has recently been somewhat averted, could flare up again. The unresolved conflict in Cyprus is a major factor in this: the island has been divided since a Greek coup d’état in Nicosia and a subsequent Turkish military intervention in the summer of 1974.

Erdogan does not recognize sea areas claimed by Cyprus

Erdogan’s government is denying the island’s internationally recognized Greek Republic the right to represent all of Cyprus. Therefore, Turkey does not recognize some of the sea areas around the island claimed by Cyprus and is sending its own research vessels there to search for gas beneath the sea floor.

So far, Cyprus and Greece have not been able to assert their demands for EU sanctions against Turkey. Last week, the EU summit postponed the issue, not least under pressure from Germany.

The new dispute in Cyprus is likely to make it more difficult for Berlin to mediate between the conflicting parties in the Eastern Mediterranean. The German government, relying on a diplomatic solution and seeking to avoid sanctions, has so far not achieved much other than the renegotiation agreement between Turkey and Greece over their territorial claims in the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas. There is no date yet for the start of the talks.