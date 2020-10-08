Representative research by Tagesspiegel: majority of Germans expect worse second corona – politics

The Germans are quite concerned about the coming months and therefore cautious. This is the result of a representative survey by Civey on behalf of the Tagesspiegel. The Germans were asked six questions. The answers provide information about the perspective of Germans on the currently most important political issues surrounding the origin of the corona pandemic.

More than half expect that Germany will be more affected by the pandemic in the coming months than in the spring. While 51 percent of Germans said this, only 31 percent are convinced otherwise. The number of infections had risen to more than 4,000 on Wednesday – in the spring they hit their previous high of more than 6,500 on April 2.

It is noticeable that the younger the Germans, the more confident they have in the situation for the coming months. Only 43 percent of 18-29 year olds think Germany will be hit more in the coming months than in the spring. For Germans over 50, that figure is around 54 percent.

In addition, women are more pessimistic than men in this regard. While 54 percent of women believe the pandemic will soon hit Germany harder than it initially did, only 48 percent of men believe it. There are also differences between residents from the east and west of Germany. West Germans (53 percent) are more pessimistic than East Germans (44 percent).

The vast majority of Germans are concerned that tighter contact restrictions may apply in winter. About 74 percent shared this concern, about 17 percent did not. Young people, however, are much more optimistic: While 54 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds are concerned that tighter contact restrictions will apply in winter, 79 percent of those over 65 are.

In Berlin, for example, stricter contact restrictions apply from Saturday. There is also a nationwide ban on accommodation for travelers from Corona hotspots.

However, concerns about a lonely winter due to the corona pandemic are not widespread. Only about one in four Germans expressed this concern, about 64 percent have little or no worries about a lonely winter.

Three out of five Germans would currently refrain from partying with friends if they assessed the corona risk as too high. About 31 percent of Germans, on the other hand, do not think the risk of infection is so high that they stay away from a party with friends or family.

The group of 30-39-year-old Germans is the one who few stay away from a party because of the risk of infection – 48 percent. In contrast, the group of Germans over 65 is the group of whom about 69 percent would not attend a party for these reasons.

It’s also interesting that very few people from sparsely populated areas in Germany estimate the risk of staying away from a party – less than half of them. Additionally, women (63 percent) are more likely than men (56 percent) not to attend a party because of the risk of infection.

A majority of Germans would accept a ban on serving and allowing patio heaters. Three out of five Germans would refrain from serving alcohol in public, even 64 percent would allow patio heaters so that restaurateurs can receive guests outside all year round. About a third of Germans are against the ban on serving, only about 27 percent would ban patio heaters.

The chairman of the board of the Federal Labor Office, Detlef Scheele, on Thursday, in view of the ongoing crisis in the hospitality industry and the associated job losses due to the corona pandemic, explicitly stated that he would use the controversial patio heaters in gastronomy during the winter months. . “If the innkeepers could entertain their guests in the fresh air for a month longer with patio heaters, that would certainly be a win,” Scheele told “Bild”.

The oldest group of Germans surveyed is the one who would most clearly agree to a ban on serving – more than one in three people over the age of 65. Also clear: people from West Germany find a ban on serving alcohol 64 percent more an acceptable measure against Corona than people from East Germany (51 percent).

The difference is most apparent in people’s political orientation: While two in three CDU or SPD voters would support a ban on serving alcohol, more than 70 percent of AfD voters consider such a ban an unacceptable measure .

There’s also an interesting political picture regarding the approval of patio heaters: While the majority of the CDU (77 percent) and FDP (81 percent) want to allow patio heaters, the majority of Greens (42 percent) and the Left (45 percent) ) not for that. Radiant heaters are considered to be pollutants.

Many municipalities, which are usually responsible for permitting the establishment, had banned the devices in whole or in part. There are also clear demographic differences. Younger people are more critical of allowing patio heaters than the elderly. 54 percent of 18 to 29 year olds are in favor of patio heaters, among the over-65s even around 70 percent.