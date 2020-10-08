Apple TV +: The free year will be extended to February 2021

Everyone who purchases an Apple product is entitled to a free year of Apple TV +. This affects the purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV since September 2019. Apple made a gesture today.

The streaming service started in November 2019 and the end of the free year should of course take place in a few weeks. But Apple decided to take a step and add three months. This means that Apple TV + will remain available for free until February 2021 for those who started the free year between the beginning of November 2019 and the end of January 2020. For those who started the free year in March, nothing changes. 2020.

Apple is also planning to make adjustments for those who are already paying, as they don’t have devices that are eligible for the free year. If you have an annual Apple TV + subscription, Apple will automatically offer you the additional three months. If you paid for the monthly subscription between November 2019 and January 2020, your Apple account will also be credited. The sum can be used to buy applications, games, movies, series, or pay for another subscription (like Apple Music).

Apple has several programs planned for its platform in the coming months. Apple announced tonight that the second season of Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld will premiere on January 8th.