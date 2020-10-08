Germany in the fall of Corona: “Mr. Spahn, is the second lockdown coming?” – Politics

Jens Spahn can no longer hear the question. “Is the second lockdown coming?” The health minister warns of insecurity among citizens and asks at the federal press conference on Thursday to “avoid certain headlines”. He then explains why, from his point of view, there is no fear of a new lockdown: “We have no outbreaks when shopping, no outbreaks when shopping. Hairdresser, very little in local transport.”

Thanks to the masks. Coronavirus infections are apparently especially common when it comes to alcohol. However, the more than 4,000 new infections on Wednesday show: The Corona fall will be a difficult test – the increasing number of outbreaks nationwide points to certain risks.

Why is the situation so precarious?

When Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of new infections the day before Christmas on August 28, 19200, this was criticized as alarmism. She explained the bill as follows: In July, August and September, the number of infections doubled three times. From 300 to 600, from 600 to 1200, from 1200 to 2400. If that were the case again in the next three months, you would go from 2400 to 4800 in October, from 4800 to 9600 in November, then from 9600 to 19200 with Christmas.

But with nearly 4,800 new infections being reached every day at the beginning of October, Merkel’s forecast may even be exceeded. The outbreak in major cities is particularly worrying, first Munich, now Berlin, where the entire city is now a risk area, Frankfurt, Bremen and other cities are developing into pandemic hotspots – the rooms here are narrower, there are more encounters.

Merkel has scheduled the first video conference with city leaders of eleven cities next Friday, in which the threshold of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants was reached or exceeded in seven days. There is also a risk in the recently no longer uniform action by federal and state governments in the areas of travel, party caps and the use of masks: this reduces the acceptance of restrictions.

Sind derzeit nicht mehr so optimistisch: RKI-Chef Lothar Wieler, Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn und Kanzlerin Angela Merkel.Foto: imago images/photothek

Ist die Zahl der Neuinfektionen ein sinnvolles Kriterium?

Die sogenannte 7-Tage-Inzidenz wurde im Rahmen der bundesweiten Hotspot- Strategie festgelegt – bis zu 50 Fällen unter 100000 Menschen in sieben Tagen gilt die Verfolgung von Kontakten der Infizierten als leistbar. Für Spahn ist es völlig unverständlich, dass der Berliner Bezirk Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg trotz der dort hohen Zahlen die angebotene Hilfe von Bundeswehrsoldaten bei der Kontaktnachverfolgung strikt ablehnt.

In Deutschland bewähren sich, anders als im zentralistischen Frankreich, gerade die lokalen Strukturen mit den Gesundheitsämtern: So kann schneller und präziser reagiert und entschieden werden. Bundesweit liegt die 7-Tages-Inzidenz bei 20,2 Fällen je 100000 Einwohner, im Juni waren es nur 3 Fälle. In den kommenden Tagen werden immer mehr Kreise und Städte die 50er-Grenze reißen.

Aktuell gibt es rund 1,1 Millionen Tests bundesweit pro Woche. Viel mehr können die Labore nicht verarbeiten – in Berlin sind die Kapazitäten bereits ausgeschöpft. Die Quote positiver Testergebnisse liegt bei 1,64, in der Hochphase der ersten Welle lag sie bei bis zu 9 Prozent. Bald soll es Schnelltests geben, bei denen es in wenigen Minuten ein Ergebnis gibt.

Gibt es nicht weniger schwere Fälle?

Ja, aber die Entwicklung in Frankreich oder Spanien wird mit Zeitverzug auch hier Einzug halten. „In fast ganz Europa befinden wir uns gerade in der Beschleunigungsphase. Und das bereits Anfang Oktober – nicht mal drei Wochen nach Herbstbeginn“, warnt die Virologin Sandra Ciesek.

Die Genfer Virologin Isabella Eckerle betont: “Es ist nur eine Frage der Zeit, bis in den Krankenhäusern die Zahlen ansteigen. Ich habe das zuerst in Florida verfolgt. Wie bei uns auch, ist das Virus dort im Sommer vor allem bei jungen Leuten zirkuliert, aber die Zahl der Patienten in den Krankenhäusern und der Todesfälle blieb niedrig.” Von den Jungen sei das Virus dann weitergewandert in höhere Altersgruppen: “Die stecken sich an, landen nach wenigen Wochen im Krankenhaus und wieder ein paar Wochen später sterben sie.”

Die deutschen Pflege- und Altenheime sind besser vorbereitet, haben Schutzkonzepte entwickelt. RKI-Chef Lothar Wieler berichtet bei der Pressekonferenz mit Spahn, bisher seien seinem Institut in Deutschland 310.144 Corona-Infektionen gemeldet worden, es habe 9578 Todesfälle im Zusammenhang mit Covid-19 gegeben, das sind 3,1 Prozent der registrierten Infektionen.

Seit September steigt der Anteil Infizierter in älteren Altersgruppen wieder. Es sei ein großer “Trugschluss” zu glauben, das Virus sei ungefährlicher geworden. Spahn betont, “es ist und bleibt eine sehr sehr ernsthafte Erkrankung”. Gerade für die Eltern – und ein 20-Jähriger habe auch Großeltern, die er besucht.

Berlin zeige, was bei sorglosen und ignorantem Verhalten passieren könne. “Die Pandemie ist auch ein Charaktertest für uns als Gesellschaft”, sagt Spahn: Jeder solle prüfen, ob eine Reise notwendig ist oder man die Einladung zu einer Feier mal ausschlägt.

A doctor’s assistant makes a smear for a PCR corona test in a doctor’s office in the Neukölln district. The … Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Can things get out of hand?

So far there is nothing to suggest. Currently, 470 Covid-19 patients require intensive medical treatment, which is a low number, Wieler says. “But: the number has doubled in four weeks” Currently, 8472 intensive care beds are free and an additional emergency reserve of 12152 beds would be available within seven days. “We have a reserve that covers the total capacity of Spain and Italy,” said Andreas Gassen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of Statutory Health Insurers. It doesn’t look that good in Berlin. There are only 40 Covid-19 patients in the intensive care units, but 1038 intensive care beds are occupied and only 193 are free. However, there is also a 7-day reserve of 446 intensive care beds.

Where is the risk particularly high?

Diffuse outbreaks occur at many small parties and gatherings. As smoldering fire nests that can no longer all be expelled, they make the situation difficult to control.

“Case clusters mainly occur at parties in family and friends, but also in retirement and nursing homes, hospitals, reception facilities for asylum seekers and refugees and community facilities,” reports the RKI. The share of infections abroad has fallen below 10 percent again.

For travelers returning from risk areas, a quarantine obligation comes into effect from the middle of the month, which can only be ended after five days with a negative corona test, or as Spahn emphasizes: with ‘free testing’.

It could be a bitter autumn for restaurateurs. Photo: imago images / Sabine Gudath

RKI boss Wieler has identified three G-dangers for the Corona autumn: “Closed rooms, groups and crowds, conversations in a lively atmosphere and with close contact.” So far, things have been going reasonably well in Germany as most of the responding measures have held up.

Spahn says of North Rhine-Westphalian health minister Karl-Josef Laumann’s alcoholic moderation apel (beer is okay, schnapps better not): “He looked very closely at this point.” If the minister has his way, renounce it now instead of celebrating. In cities like Berlin, curfews and bans at night should help. Restaurant owners, hotels and tour operators are already feeling the caution – they are threatened with new economic upheaval.

Where is there a ray of hope?

These are often letters in this pandemic. The AHA rules (distance, hygiene, mask for daily use) are extended with an “L”. L for ventilation. This is also of great importance for Berlin. Martin Kriegel, head of the Institute for Energy Technology at TU Berlin, explains how coughing, singing and speaking in rooms increases the number of virus-laden and suspended particles – and how they are inhaled again.

The more clean air is added, the better. You halve the risk if you double the amount of fresh air. These lessons were also learned from the momentous corona outbreak at the Tönnies meat factory. A 500 million air filter program should help, the federal ministry of the economy organizes the financing guidelines. “Well-ventilated areas are simply not that risky,” assures Kriegel.