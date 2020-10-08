TV duel before the end ?: Trump wants to postpone TV duel for a week – Biden rejects – Politics

Trump wants to postpone the TV game by a week – Biden refuses

Just hours after the cancellation of the TV game scheduled for next week with his challenger Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump has now proposed a postponement. The debate, originally scheduled for Oct. 15, should be postponed by a week to allow for a direct comparison of the candidates in a room, Trump’s campaign team said Thursday afternoon (local time). The third and final debate on October 22 will also be postponed by one week.

Joe Biden refuses. His spokeswoman Kate Bedingfiled said, “Due to his erratic behavior, he cannot rewrite the calendar and simply choose new dates.” Biden is looking forward to the third TV game on October 22. Donald Trump can appear or he can refuse it again. It’s his choice, ”she continued. The decision about the future of the TV duels ultimately rests with the independent CPD committee. However, this usually tries to reach a consensus between the two election campaign teams. (dpa)