With Chrome 86, Google is committed to protecting its users

The stable version of Chrome 86 was released on October 6th for Apple and Android devices with several new features, especially with regards to security. Overview.

Block unsecured files

Although the Google Chrome update schedule was turned upside down by the Covid-19 pandemic and the company’s employees were forced to work from home, version 86 of the famous browser is finally available. One of the key new features that we mentioned in an article published on August 18, 2020, concerns HTTP forms security. Indeed, the pages with a URL are secure with HTTPS, and there are times when they offer forms to be filled in that are not HTTP forms. Mountain View summarizes the announcement in their blog post:

“To better protect users from these threats, Chrome 86 is introducing mixed form warnings on desktop and Android to warn and warn users before submitting an unsecured form embedded in an HTTPS page. Additionally, Chrome 86 blocks or warns of certain unsecured downloads initiated by secure sites. Currently, this change often affects abused file types. Of course, safe sites can only initiate safe downloads of all kinds. “

password protection

Google also announced new security measures that iOS and Android have in common. For example, the browser can now warn you if one of the passwords it has saved is compromised, and the security checking feature that shows whether the app is out of date is carried over to the mobile version as well. from Chrome.

Android and iOS also benefit from their own new functions. The former now has Safe Browsing, a very effective tool for preventing malware and phishing scams. The second option has more advanced options, including favorites, history, and current tabs, and can eventually become the default browser on iPhone. Google also announced the launch of the VP9 video codec on macOS Big Sur and incorporated 35 security fixes for the new version of its browser.

Mountain View took the opportunity to detail their schedule. Chrome 87 is slated for November and Chrome 88 for the end of the year.