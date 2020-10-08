Antibodies and Cortisone: What Made Donald Trump Fit Again – Politics

After four days at Walter Reed Military Hospital, US President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday night, officially cured of Covid-19.

Infection with Sars-CoV-2 was mild and hospital treatment was quick to respond. Now Trump wants to make it accessible to the entire American population. Would you also be advised to work in Germany?

Tagesspiegel app: [Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

Remdesivir and dexamethasone

Initially, Trump had received standard treatment. Remdesivir is used to treat hepatitis C and Ebola and is often effective in Covid 19 patients as well.

The active ingredient disrupts the reproduction of viruses in infected cells. For those being treated, it can shorten the time to recovery. However, there is little success if the disease has already progressed.

Remdesivir is approved in Europe and was previously available for the treatment of severe cases. “We use it in patients who receive oxygen through the nose or who also need ventilation,” Susanne Herold, a lung researcher at Giessen University Hospital, reported at a press conference in Berlin.

On the third day in the hospital, Trump was also given dexamethasone. The cortisone derivative dampens inflammatory responses in the body and has proven itself in clinical studies and also in use against Covid-19.

The steroid has been shown to reduce mortality in severe cases, and it has two other benefits – it’s cheap and widely available.

Experimental cocktail

The drug Trump is promoting as the decisive one in a video message is currently under clinical trial. These are antibodies from the manufacturer Regeneron.

There is talk of an experimental cocktail, but it has only two ingredients that are part of the human immune system. Antibodies can attach to certain areas on the surface of pathogens and thus prevent them from infecting body cells. In the case of Sars-CoV-2, these are the peaks on the virus envelope that it uses to attach to cells.

One of the antibodies comes from a recovered patient, the other from a genetically engineered mouse with a human immune system. So far there are only preliminary results from animal experiments and studies in a few Covid 19 patients who had mild or symptom-free disease courses.

“We are waiting to see what the clinical tests say about the antibodies,” said Herold. Only if they prove to be safe and effective in larger studies can they be approved in Germany.

Triple dose

Trump’s promise to make a treatment widely available will not be easy to keep. The approval process can be accelerated, but the antibodies must also be produced on a large scale.

This requires investments in production facilities and a lot of time: Antibodies are obtained in a complex process. In any case, no one else would be treated like Trump if supplies were expected to be scarce. He had been given more than three times the recommended dose.