FBI Mission in Michigan: Arrests Following Planned Kidnapping of US Governor – Politics

Six men have been arrested in the US who, according to the US federal police FBI, are said to have planned a plot against the government in the US state of Michigan.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

A court document released Thursday said the men had discussed the kidnapping of Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer since at least the summer. For this the governor’s holiday home was observed. If convicted, the suspects face life sentences, prosecutor Andrew Birge said at a news conference.

In early 2020, the FBI discovered on social networks that a group of people had spoken of the “violent overthrow of certain areas of government and law enforcement,” including two of those detained.

To gain support for their efforts, one of the suspects approached a Michigan militia. In a telephone conversation in mid-June, one of the suspects said he would need 200 men to storm the Capitol in the capital, Lansing, and take hostages, including the governor, who will be tried for “treason”.

Gretchen Whitmer was under discussion as vice president to US presidential candidate Joe Biden, but lost it to Kamala Harris. Whitmer and Michigan made headlines in May when protesters besieged the House of Parliament to end exit restrictions. (dpa)