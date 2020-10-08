New corona rules cause confusion: holidays in Germany – what is still allowed between the Baltic Sea and the Alps? – Politics

Christian Gaebler probably meant well. When the heads of the state chancellery agreed the new Corona travel rules with Minister Helge Braun, the head of the Berlin Senate Chancellery added a protocol statement: “ In assessing the infection process, Berlin wants to be treated as a whole city and a united community. On Wednesday, that still seemed smart: The Seven-Day Incidence for the entire city was below the critical 50.

The trick failed on Thursday. 52.8 new infections on a seven-day average make Berlin a hotspot in Germany. This now also applies to Spandauer, Köpenicker and others outside the problematic inner-city areas. But it looks bad for fall vacationers from the capital anyway.

The fact that Berliners stumbled upon themselves is just one of the inconsistencies in the travel rules. They must lead to uniformity. But even the decision circulated Wednesday after the conference call resulted in five different protocol statements.

The confusion is correspondingly great. “This ban on accommodation is currently on its feet,” moans a member of the Bundestag, whose letterbox has barely stopped since the morning for public inquiries. The tone varies from angry to perplexed: “Does that also apply to mobile homes?”

The correct answer is: it depends. Most states treated campgrounds or rental apartments in the same way as hotels and inns during the pandemic. As long as many state governments have not yet updated their Corona regulations, the only concrete answer is to shrug.

Even autumn guests, who immediately asked their booked accommodation if they could come, only encountered hoteliers who were equally perplexed. “Yes, well, we don’t know either!” Admitted a Black Forest hotel lady. The state government has yet to decide.

The bans do not apply to some travelers

In general, the following should apply in eleven of the 16 states: Even those who come from a hotspot area with an RKI number over 50 do not necessarily have to write off their autumn holidays. It is true that federal and state governments are urging everyone to refrain from “unnecessary travel” to and from inner German hotspots. However, the restriction to “not required” means that business travelers, commuters and family visitors should not be regulated.

Those who spend the night privately are also not covered by the prohibition on lodging. However, it is advisable to review the exact wording of state regulations beforehand to clarify, for example, whether there are size restrictions on family visits.

A federal government website is suitable as a guide through the jungle of regulations. At “www.tourismus-wegweiser.de” you will find overviews of the regulations of all countries and, for fine tuning, direct links to current state regulations.

Tourists need a test

The mechanism agreed between the federal and state governments also basically provides tourists with a route to inland vacation destinations. You must have yourself tested beforehand; If they remain negative, they can travel and stay overnight.

This test must not be older than 48 hours on arrival.

The deadline does not start with the throat swab – then the arrangement ends immediately, because the laboratories often do not deliver that quickly. Determining the beginning of the period is the “time of determination of the test result” – the time stamp of the laboratory result.

Then the holidaymaker must hurry. It is unlikely that it will be possible to squeeze long-term booked trains or flights into the time window. All you have to do is wait for your bags to be packed, book the train at short notice, or go by car right away.

Incidentally, it is not always possible to rely on rental cars as an alternative strategy: in cities like Stuttgart, there was sometimes no rental car to be found during the summer.

But the chances of getting a test like Berliner are extremely slim.

Hardly any appointments, overloaded laboratories

Unlike a suspected corona, there is no claim of a chance at any of the official test sites. Like the health authorities, they are only responsible for a suspicion of corona and for testing medical and nursing staff, for example. The vacationer’s preliminary tests are considered private enjoyment.

So you have to be paid yourself. The rates are between 150 and 200 euros per person. Contacts are GPs. The Medical Center Mitte and Quicktest Berlin also offer corona tests for private payers. Some medical practices use self-smearing, which medical laymen can hardly handle safely.

However, private test appointments are already largely booked. And even if they weren’t, the biggest problem for Berliners who love to travel is that the local labs are likely to be completely overwhelmed by a flood of vacationers. According to daily mirror information, the occupancy rate is already close to 95 percent. Laboratories are running out of materials, some take four days to get a result.

Some countries still insist on special rules

If you pass a negative test certificate despite all these obstacles, nothing will stand in the way of your autumn vacation. However, the test for entry is not always considered a free ticket. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern reserves the right to adhere to its own stricter rules during the telephone exchange conference.

Travelers from German hotspot regions are still subject to a quarantine obligation for the autumn holidays on the Baltic Sea or the Lake District: they can only enter the country with a negative 48-hour test and must stay in their accommodation for at least five days. Only then can they be “freed” if they are corona-free.

A similar quarantine rule currently applies in Rhineland-Palatinate. However, it will soon be replaced by the 48-hour tests. On the other side of the country are the liberal ones: Bremen, which has just become a hotspot itself, and Thuringia forego general restrictions. Thuringia leaves the procedure to the local health authorities.

Most other states – Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Brandenburg, Hamburg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein – want to adopt the 48-hour test rule. In individual cases, however, the fine print can matter again. In many states, for example, weaker rules for short stays apply.

Who should pay for canceled bookings?

If you have lost the desire to go on vacation, you don’t get a test, or you find the urgent request from the federal and state governments to stay at home, you are faced with the following problem: can I just cancel the booked accommodation?

The answer here is also: it depends. A stay ban for travelers from risk areas means that the landlord cannot provide the contractually agreed service – then you will get your money back, according to the consumer advice center.

Whether this also applies when the traveler has the opportunity to be liberated is controversial. Some attorneys believe that the disabled traveler should at least try it; others find it unnecessary. The consumer advisers have not yet come across any court rulings as an orientation for similar cases.

On the other hand, it is clear: if the traveler is clearly responsible for the failure, for example because he becomes ill or has to be quarantined, he will be left with the costs. What is also relevant is what has been agreed in the contract. Often the following applies: the higher the cancellation costs, the higher the short term.

In view of the legal uncertainties, tourist associations and consumer advice centers generally advise looking for a solution together. For example, you can postpone the booking to a later date. In order to reach a quality agreement, it has also proved useful that both parties share the cancellation costs.