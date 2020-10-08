how parcel delivery specialists like DPDgroup want to reduce their carbon footprint

The more e-commerce and home delivery become part of our daily lives, the more the associated ecological challenges for consumers and players in the industry emerge as the main problems. Whether it is the energy consumption of mega-servers on e-commerce websites, packaging problems, empty shipments or problems related to CO2 emissions from deliveries, the e-commerce sector needs to rethink its requirements and optimize its environmental approach. In view of these challenges and the expectations of customers, the delivery companies are changing their model, such as the DPDgroup, which is investing 200 million euros in the use of a fleet of 7,000 alternative vehicles in Europe.

When it comes to doing an ecological balance sheet for e-commerce, not everything is black. By concentrating goods in huge warehouses, dealer locations achieve significant economies of scale that significantly reduce energy consumption in shops (lighting, heating), but also the return of goods and the back and forth with customers. Suppliers.

In the same category

Volocopter will test its flying taxis in France from 2021

However, these energy gains are negated by an engulfing carbon footprint across the supply chain. This is especially true for the server farms of the most important dealer locations and especially for the world market leader Amazon, whose energy consumption was recently singled out by its own employees. If numbers are not currently available, this is undoubtedly a path to improvement for the ecommerce giants.

According to a Forbes study from 2018, a quarter of the quantities transported in containers for e-commerce are also empty. An environmental waste whose ecological cost would be equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions of a country like Belgium. In addition to this comprehensive ecological assessment, there is the problem of packaging, which is often much larger than the products purchased, but also of the CO2 emissions from heating vehicles that are used by logistics service providers for delivery to households.

Gentle shipping methods

In order to meet these challenges, the logistics companies are relying on the optimization of the routes in order to reduce the number of kilometers traveled, on the overhaul of the collection and distribution network, on the bundling of their networks, but also on employment. new soft means of transport for the last mile. This is especially true for the European market leader in home delivery of parcels, the DPDgroup (La Poste Group), which has just announced a comprehensive investment plan of 200 million euros for the use of a fleet of 7,000 vehicles with little or no pollution for their deliveries to major cities and metropolitan areas on the continent.

By 2025, DPDgroup wants to supply its 80 million customers across Europe with zero-emission or low-emission vehicles and at the same time increase the number of local depots that make it possible to limit home deliveries. The goal of this major player in delivery in Europe is to reduce its last mile CO2 emissions by 89% and its pollutants by 80% by 2025.

An initiative that shows how the giants of the sector are beginning to recognize the environmental urgency and that new consumption patterns cannot go against the environmental issues of our society and the expectations of consumers.