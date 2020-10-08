App Store: ProntoMail compares Apple with the Mafia

Andy Yen, CEO of ProtonMail, announces that Apple has set rules for its email application. According to him, Apple has practices close to the Mafia.

ProtonMail was launched in 2016 as a free app in the App Store. No problems were identified until 2018. The app was downloading more and more at this point, and Apple took a closer look at it. The manufacturer then asked ProtonMail to add an option for in-app purchases to its application. So that means using Apple’s payment system and paying a commission of 30% for every transaction. Andy Yen explains to The Verge that ProtonMail has been directed to add this option if they want the app to stay on the App Store.

The scenario is similar to that of WordPress. This summer, WordPress announced that Apple was not validating updates to its iOS app because no in-app purchases were added. As with WordPress, it was also mentioned with ProtonMail that paid offers from the web version were offered. Apple therefore wanted paid subscriptions to be accessible through the application with their means of payment.

ProtonMail relented and agreed to add in-app purchases so as not to close the shop. “You are judge, jury and executioner at the same time on their platform,” says Andy Yen of Apple. He adds, “They start looking at your situation and then like any good mafia extortion, they extort money from you.”

The price of a subscription through the ProtonMail app is more expensive than the one available in the web version. The increase is 26%, says Andy Yen.

Apple changed its rules

In September, Apple changed the rules of the App Store to avoid such situations. Applications are no longer allowed to offer in-app purchases if a paid version is available on the web. ProtonMail therefore intends to withdraw in-app purchases from its application.