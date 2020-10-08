YouTube reveals its French audience and launches Reach Planner

On October 8, 2020, on the occasion of the YouTube festival, the video hosting site released two studies of their accomplishments that are positive for them. Produced in collaboration with Ekimetrics and Médiamétrie, they prove the dynamism of YouTube, which it uses to launch a new tool with the American Nielsen: the Reach Planner.

The range planner announced for the fourth quarter of 2020 will serve as a planning tool for the public. Thanks to data from the Google Médiamétrie panel and data from Nielsen – an American marketing group that installed its first radio and television audiometers in 1950 – YouTube promises in a press release that it will “find the ideal mix of advertising in relation to the goals and objectives.” of the budget of each advertiser ”.

The new Médiamétrie study shows that between July 2019 and 2020 the average daily time on YouTube will drop from 20 minutes to 23 minutes. Among the 40 million French people who visit YouTube, 25-year-olds – 49-year-olds spend an average of 31 minutes a day on the site last year, an increase of 17%. The growth in daily duration is lower for 18 to 34 year olds: 7%. On the other hand, the time young people spend is more important: it averages 50 minutes a day.

Ekimetrics’ study shows that YouTube is the most profitable video platform in terms of revenue for advertisers. An investment of € 1 brings an average of € 25. The study claims that the return on investment (ROI) of online media (including search) is on average 42% higher than that of offline media. Online video websites rank second in terms of ROI while only accounting for 5% of investments. Unsurprisingly, YouTube ranks first among these video sites thanks to its strong audience. However, of all Google products, the search brand is the most profitable for advertising, outperforming 70% of the other models studied.

In March 2020, 15 million people saw YouTube videos on their television screens. The Google-powered video hosting site is gaining traction on the small screen and could, in the long run, further threaten the already difficult television advertising market.