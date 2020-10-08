Haldenwang, Head of Constitutional Protection, Warns “Strongly Rising Anti-Semitism in Germany” – Politics

Mr Haldenwang, how did you experience the day when the hit man Stephan Balliet tried to break into the synagogue in Halle?

I was very upset. When events like this happen, I am one of the first to know. It soon became clear that it was an attack on the synagogue in Halle. Every attack is a terrible act of violence against the people of our country and against the state, but the attack on a synagogue also has a very special quality. Because of the terrible events during National Socialism, Germany has a special responsibility for Jewish life.

How can it happen that a young man like Balliet becomes so radicalized that he becomes a fanatical Jew-hater and terrorist?

There are basic patterns in the radicalization processes that hardly differ between right-wing extremists, Islamists and other extremists. These are often difficult personal relationships, failure at school and at work, a problematic environment. Such people seek the culprit for their bleak living situation and believe that they will find the cause among social minorities. Then comes the slide into extremism. The same was true for Stephan Balliet.

A similarly motivated attack as in Halle appears to be last Sunday’s attack in Hamburg, where a man punched a Jewish student in front of a synagogue. Has the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution been monitoring the perpetrator Grigoriy K.?

So far he has been unremarkable for the protection of the constitution. There are first indications that the police knew him. But not as extremists. It is too early to classify the crime precisely. But what is striking is the proximity of the anniversary of the attack in Halle. And the scene of the crime was again in a synagogue in Hamburg. The victim is a man who was recognizable as a Jew with his kippah. So it is clear that the attack in Halle and the upcoming anniversary could have played a role in the motive for the crime.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Thomas Haldenwang, President of the Constitutional Protection Office, is concerned Photo: 360-Berlin

What parallels do you see with the attack in Halle?

As in Halle, it becomes clear that we are not only concerned about right-wing extremism by organized groups, but also about radicalized individual perpetrators. The hit man in Hamburg appears to be one of them. In this case, it is also a person who attacks with a simple act of memory. This is reminiscent of Islamists who commit attacks with readily available means such as a knife or a car. The murderer from Halle had planned and prepared his act long in advance. There is no evidence of comparable preparation and political justification for the performance in Hamburg.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

The door of the synagogue in Halle, which withstood the hitman’s shootings on October 9, 2019 and saved so many lives. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Jews no longer feel safe in Germany.

I think it is important to draw attention to the problem of the surge in anti-Semitism in Germany. A few weeks ago, the federal agency released a report on anti-Semitism covering all aspects of the phenomenon, not just right-wing extremist hatred of Jews. Criminal offenses, including acts of violence, against Jews and Jewish institutions in Germany have increased significantly over the past two years. Our picture of the situation also shows that the concerns of fellow Jewish citizens are justified, that they could fall victim to hostility or even violent street attacks. This is where security authorities need to be extremely vigilant. Above all, society must be made aware of the need to cooperate against emerging anti-Semitism.