The judgment of the ECJ limits mass surveillance in Europe

On October 6, 2020, the ECJ issued a decision against the collection of internet and telephone connection data by member states of the European Union for judicial or intelligence purposes.

The ECJ has confirmed the “Tele2” ruling from 2016, according to which the states of the European Union cannot impose a “general and undifferentiated obligation” on access providers to collect and store data. More precisely, it is metadata that is not the data of a piece of content, but the data that characterize it. For a phone call, the metadata is the sender, recipient, location of the call, duration, date and time of sending, etc.

One of the most important changes brought about by the October 6, 2020 judgment is the framework for the use of data. The data can only be used for serious crime or national security investigations such as terrorism. Another important change: website hosts are no longer required to keep the metadata of their website’s publications and append it to an IP address.

According to the press release from La Quadrature du Net – an association for the defense of freedoms in the digital environment – French law is in stark contrast to the decision of the ECJ. At the beginning of 2020, Alexis Fitzjean, attorney for the association, expressed his skepticism about these laws: “Whether targeted surveillance of people who are dangerous or who are suspected of being dangerous is one thing. […] But keeping all connection traces undifferentiated over such long periods of time is mass surveillance that violates the rule of law. “

In the name of the fight against terrorism, legislative changes and new laws followed to make it easier for police officers, judges and secret services to access metadata:

• 2001: The Daily Security Act obliges access providers to keep their metadata for one year and, for reasons of national security, can be consulted during this period without a judicial order.

• 2006: Law 2006-64 relaxes the conditions for access to connection and geolocation data available to anti-terrorist services for access providers. In the same year, video surveillance in public places is approved.

• 2013: The Law on Military Planning allows access to data and documents on the Internet without the intervention of an intelligence judge.

• 2015: The Secret Service Act allows the installation of “black boxes” at telecommunications operators. This law is used not only in the fight against terrorism, but also in the context of foreign policy, industrial espionage and organized crime. The law also allows the use of IMSI catchers.

This non-exhaustive list shows the French government’s interest in access to digital data. France’s legislation is not in line with European law, particularly as regards the consultation of personal data.

Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona, Advocate General of the ECJ, believes that the rules of Belgium and the United Kingdom are also contrary to European law. However, they are not strictly illegal. A treaty of the European Union states that national security is “the sole responsibility of each member state”. From this perspective, France, the UK and Belgium can legally use their operator’s metadata.

However, the decision of October 6, 2020 could symbolize the beginning of a new era of data protection. “This ruling is an important step after almost six years of litigation in French courts to restore the right to privacy in our electronic communications. We now hope that the French Council of State will finally apply European human rights standards to the French state, ”explains Hugo Roy, member of Privacy International, in a press release.

Security versus privacy, the dilemma of the 21st century

Thanks to the confirmation of the “Tele2” judgment, each Member State’s claim to responsibility for its internal security will no longer have the same effects. The French secret services are already concerned about this and have stated that this measure “seriously hinders” their investigative work.

According to Caroline Wilson Palow of the Privacy International Association, the argument of the French intelligence services should not be: “If the police and intelligence services have a very important role in ensuring our security, they must comply with certain standards to avoid abuse of their influence They need to make sure they provide us with effective and targeted surveillance systems that protect both our security and our fundamental rights. “

The Quadrature du Net for its part qualifies the decision of the ECJ and as a “victorious defeat”. If the ECJ denounces the general retention of connection data by the member states of the Union, its decision contains many exceptions, according to the association.