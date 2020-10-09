Mike Pence – Delegate out of conviction, “Donald Trump and I have become very good friends” – Politics

Actually, this gig shouldn’t take place in Peoria. If the rules of the US health authorities also applied to their own government, Mike Pence would be in Number One Observatory Circle, the residence of the US Vice Presidents in Washington, and he would stay away from other people.

He would no longer speak to supporters in this suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, nor would he have entered the first and only TV game with vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City, Utah the night before.

Because he too was at the ceremony at the White House Rose Garden on September 26, now known as the “ superspreading event, ” where Amy Coney Barrett was proposed as a candidate for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – as President Donald Trump , the First Lady, and several major Republican parties.

More than a dozen of those present have now tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump has even been hospitalized for three days and has suspended his election campaign.

Before this, it soon became clear that his vice president would take over the performances. After all, the choice is in less than four weeks. For a few days, at least until Trump organized his alleged lightning recovery, Pence was also the one to step in if the president failed over his Covid 19 illness. In this case, according to the constitution, the vice president would be next. For this reason, observers had noted, Pence had to pay special attention to his health.

He apparently sees it differently and points to several negative tests that he and his wife would have received back. The rules of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are clear: anyone who has been in contact with an infected person must go into self-quarantine for 14 days. Since the vice president is also head of the White House’s Corona Task Force, he actually knows that very well.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are also in Phoenix

But after Trump had to cancel his planned visit to Arizona this week, and as Democratic challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announced on Thursday – for the first time in this election campaign – it’s now up to Pence to keep the Republican base happy. To do.

Because Arizona, the state in the Southwestern US without which the Republicans never secured the presidency, has suddenly developed into a “battlefield state,” one of the states where the polls compete. Predict races.

In addition, voters have been able to vote here since this week: “Early Voting” began Wednesday – in Maricopa County, the district that includes the Phoenix metropolis and suburbs su