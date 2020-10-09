xCloud on iOS is planned for 2021 with a web version

xCloud is started on iOS without going through the App Store. Microsoft will offer its cloud gaming service on iPhone and iPad via a web version that can be accessed with a browser such as Safari.

The announcement was made by Phil Spencer, head of the video game industry at Microsoft. During a meeting with the group’s employees, he said that Microsoft [va] absolutely land on iOS “. The goal is to bring xCloud to iOS in early 2021. At the same time, Microsoft will continue to develop an xCloud application in the hope that one day Apple will change its mind and allow it in the App Store.

Apple isn’t exactly a fan of cloud games and is sticking sticks into the wheels of xCloud, Stadia, and other platforms. Recently, Apple changed its rules to allow services like xCloud under certain conditions. Each game must be submitted and its own file must be created in the App Store. Microsoft has criticized this policy and found that we are moving away from the concept of cloud gaming. It adds more complications.

For those who don’t know, xCloud lets you play streaming Xbox games. The service is already available as an app on Android. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is required to cost € 12.99 / month to enjoy it. On iOS, Microsoft will therefore use a web version to bypass the App Store and its rules. Amazon, which recently announced its Luna cloud gaming service, will do the same.

xCloud on PC is also coming in 2021

Regarding xCloud, The Verge reports that Phil Spencer has announced the launch of the cloud gaming service on Windows 10 computers in 2021. Microsoft employees have been using the service on the PC as a beta for several months. But for the general public, it won’t be until next year. It is not stated exactly when.