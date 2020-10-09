Mike Pence – Evangelical Liaison: “Donald Trump and I have become very good friends” – Politics

Actually, this gig shouldn’t take place in Peoria. If the rules of the US health authorities also applied to their own government, Mike Pence would be in Number One Observatory Circle, the residence of the US Vice Presidents in Washington, and he would stay away from other people.

He would no longer speak to supporters in this suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, nor would he have entered the first and only TV game with vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City, Utah the night before.

Because he too was at the ceremony at the White House Rose Garden on September 26, now known as the “ superspreading event, ” where Amy Coney Barrett was proposed as a candidate for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg – as President Donald Trump , the First Lady, and several major Republican parties.

More than a dozen of those present have now tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump has even been hospitalized for three days and has suspended his election campaign.

Before this, it soon became clear that his vice president would take over the performances. After all, the choice is in less than four weeks. For a few days, at least until Trump organized his alleged lightning recovery, Pence was also the one to step in if the president failed over his Covid 19 illness. In this case, according to the constitution, the vice president would be next. For this reason, observers had noted, Pence had to pay special attention to his health.

He apparently sees it differently and points to several negative tests that he and his wife would have received back. The rules of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are clear: anyone who has been in contact with an infected person must go into self-quarantine for 14 days. Since the vice president is also head of the White House’s Corona Task Force, he actually knows that very well.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are also in Phoenix

But after Trump had to cancel his planned visit to Arizona this week, and as Democratic challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris announced on Thursday – for the first time in this election campaign – it’s now up to Pence to keep the Republican base happy. To do.

Because Arizona, the state in the Southwestern US without which the Republicans never secured the presidency, has suddenly developed into a “battlefield state,” one of the states where the polls compete. Predict races.

In addition, voters have been able to vote here since this week: “Early Voting” began Wednesday – in Maricopa County, the district that includes the Phoenix metropolis and suburbs such as Peoria, which will be decisive for the question the state wins on Nov. 3, there was a record rush to get started.

The fans wait for hours in the sun at almost 40 degrees

When Pence took to the stage at 2:04 PM on the TYR Tactical site – almost half an hour before the scheduled time – the mostly older fans had waited patiently for more than two hours. And that at almost 40 degrees in the sun. The national anthem was sung over an hour ago, the oath was taken, the prayer was said. It is now time for the keynote speaker.

There were an estimated 300 to 400 followers, almost all of them with fan articles such as red “Make America Great Again” caps, T-shirts with clear political messages or wrapped in American flags. It’s not nearly as much as in a Trump rally, but at least it’s a workday.

The greeting was taken over by Karen Pence, the only woman he would have dinner with according to her husband Mike, as he once put it. They are considered inseparable, have been married for 34 years – and deeply religious: he says he is “Christian, Conservative, Republican,” in exactly that order. She introduces him by sharing their common path in which they have always relied on God. Her motto is “Faith, Family and Freedom”, says the Second Lady.

His religiosity is taken away from him

The vice president is seen as an important link with evangelical voters. Unlike the president, Pence, who converted from Catholic to Evangelical, is also devoid of his religiosity. That he – socially conservative – is deeply opposed to abortions and the equal treatment of sexual minorities. Perhaps even his belief is keeping him from believing in man-made climate change: he argues that schools should learn other genesis stories instead of or at least in addition to the theory of evolution.

Unlike Trump, Pence is also very loyal. In his performances in the early months of the Corona crisis, he always praised the president’s work in detail. He is always monitored and rarely gets out of hand. Even on Wednesday night’s TV game, he interrupted Kamala Harris a few times and often talked longer than allowed. But his behavior didn’t even come close to Trump’s in his debate last week.

Speaking of that on Thursday, he hinted at the obvious differences between the two. “Some people think we say it a little differently,” he says, making his audience laugh. “But I can tell you: we have become very good friends.” He hasn’t seen a day in the past four years when Trump didn’t give his all to keep his promises.

The real star remains Donald Trump

That works. Because while they all love pennies here, their real star is Donald Trump. Pence knows that, and he’s not even trying to compete for popularity with the former reality TV star. Instead, he promises that the president will be back in the election campaign “sooner than expected”. That he himself will soon give up his role as the best election campaigner.

Indeed, shortly afterward, Trump’s doctors released a statement saying it had been ten days since the president had tested positive on Saturday. After that, they more or less give him permission to appear in public again.

In case things don’t go so fast, Pence cancels a gig scheduled the next day on Thursday in his home state of Indiana, which he would certainly vote for and for which he ruled as governor for four years. Instead, he is expected on Saturday in Florida and Monday in Ohio, both swing states, in which the race could also end very close.

Because Pence understands his role as head of the Corona Task Force in the first place that he publicly belittles the dangers of the crisis despite the more than 210,000 deaths in America, he is getting criticized by many. At the base in Peoria, however, this is well received: the cheering is always greatest when he explains that the US economy needs to be revived quickly.