Qualcomm may be developing its own smartphones under Snapdragon 875

Rumor has it that Qualcomm, a world-famous company, is about to develop its own smartphone. A device that was jointly developed with Asus and equipped with the Snapdragon 875 chip, which was specially developed for video games.

A smartphone with a Snapdragon 875 for December?

According to DigiTimes, a Taiwanese media company, the American giant plans to work with Asus to market its own smartphone. It would be a great first. The first time the chip maker put its name on a product that was marketed to the general public. As I told you, it would logically be a smartphone specifically designed for gaming. The future Snapdragon 875 SoC would be embedded in this latest generation device.

With the idea, Asus could take care of the design and hardware and Qualcomm could take care of the industrial design and software integration to optimize the Snapdragon 875 platform. One can wonder if this smartphone won’t be a derivative of Asus ROG Phone. . According to rumors, the device could be sold under the Asus branded ROG. We can put a small part on a ROG Phone 3 with a new name. We have very little information on the goals of this launch. Is this a strategic shift for the company? Hard to say at the moment.

Is it wise at the dawn of the cloud gaming era?

We will surely find out more details about this smartphone at the end of the year, in December, at the time of the traditional meeting organized by Qualcomm to showcase Snapdragon innovations. The device in question could be formalized at exactly this point in time and marketed from the first quarter of 2021. With Qualcomm and Asus, everything can happen very quickly. There is still a risk of choosing which gambling sector to launch. The popularity of smartphone games is not the same on every continent in the world.

We can also ask ourselves whether with the advent of cloud gaming we want to bring out a smartphone dedicated to gaming. All web giants position themselves in this area: Amazon recently shook the competition with the launch of Luna. Tencent and Huawei are also committed to entering this new, promising sector. The two Chinese companies plan to set up a laboratory for video game innovations. With GeForce NOW, Nvidia is obviously not left out. It is possibly the world’s largest cloud gaming offering to date.