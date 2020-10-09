StopCovid: The cost will double and many will uninstall

StopCovid has only seen 2.6 million downloads while the app has been available since June. For comparison: UK and German apps recorded 16 million and 18 million downloads, respectively, in less time. For Cédric O we have to react.

The foreign minister responsible for digital raised the issue during a hearing in the Senate. “If we want to restart the application, we have to find relays and allies,” he said. He says, “If the medical community thinks it’s useful, they have to say it.” He added that there was a lack of confidence in political speech.

“If the managers of cafes, hotels and restaurants believe that this will help prevent the facilities from closing, they have to help us,” Cédric O continued. “It will prevent us from taking action.” that we are forced to take, ”he added.

In light of the resurgence of the epidemic in France, hotel and restaurant professionals promised on Monday that they would “strongly” encourage their customers to download the application, without forcing them to do so.

Cédric O also mentioned the deinstallations. StopCovid has been uninstalled over a million times. 7,969 people said they were positive and 472 notifications were sent to potential contact cases.

Double StopCovid spending

In any case, Cédric O doesn’t seem to really appreciate the comparison between StopCovid and the corresponding British and German applications. “We know it works badly, but the British and the Germans don’t even know if it works,” said the Foreign Minister. He points out that the two applications use Apple and Google’s API (which is meant to be a decentralized solution), which StopCovid doesn’t. And according to him, the British and the Germans do not master all the parameters of the API.

Finally, Cédric O announced that the French CapGemini, the StopCovid project manager, will be replaced at the end of October. A tendering process is launched and the monthly upper limit for the costs associated with the application will be increased from 100,000 euros today to “probably around 200,000 euros,” according to Cédric O.