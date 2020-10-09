Scheuer’s toll plans: How Lusatia almost got new jobs – the economy

So far, there has been one: the Federal Ministry of Transport and the toll collection companies knew the exact number of people who commute daily from Cottbus to Berlin. These employees were, of course, anonymized, but the planners knew how many of them could, in principle, be receptive to skilled work in Cottbus.

As we know today, this did not happen because the European Court of Justice (ECJ) rejected the prestigious CSU project “Ausländermaut” in 2019 as illegal for the EU. However, it is not only historically interesting to follow the emphasis with which the Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) advocated for jobs not only in Berlin with tolls, but also in Brandenburg and Saxony. The whole thing played at a high political level, but it was also specifically planned.

Volker Schneble, head of toll collection at Autoticket, told the Bundestag’s commission of inquiry that the car toll project was “just in time” until the ECJ’s fatal decision. Autoticket also met the “significant requirements for change” of the Minister. Scheuer has requested a “further location for the company in Lausitz” in order to create new jobs in the brown coal sector. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim, was even more specific in the U committee. He informed about the meeting on May 23, 2019 in the Federal Chancellery.

The company’s headquarters were to be established in Lausitz

There he met Scheuer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Helge Braun (CDU). It is about “locating part of the Autoticket in Lusatia”. After receiving background information, toll managers also met with Brandenburg’s Economy Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD) and Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) to discuss the issue. This also happened at Scheuer’s request. Steinbach and Kretschmer then paid a lot of attention to the project, we hear.

Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer must defend himself before the Toll Investigation Committee of the Federal Assembly. Photo: dpa

Until the ECJ ruling, Cottbus / Brandenburg and Weißwasser / Saxony were in operation in addition to its headquarters in Berlin. In the foreground was the university city of Cottbus, which would be much more interesting in terms of infrastructure and connection to Berlin. Prior to his ministry, Steinbach was president of the Brandenburg University of Technology in Cottbus-Senftenberg. There was also a suitable building, but not in Weißwasser. Speaking of buildings: the Federal Motor Vehicle Office (KBA) – an important player in the toll project – has campaigned for a toll enforcement body in the old barracks in Schleswig-Holstein. Probably not by chance: KBA is based in Flensburg.

Cottbus and Weißwasser were also in the race

In contrast, perhaps the places in Cottbus or Weißwasser were more politically interesting. And it didn’t seem hard to find enough qualified staff for these cities, especially IT specialists. The federal government and toll administrators worked with the Federal Employment Agency to obtain surprisingly good profiles from potential employees. Only for the absolute highest positions would you have to move the geographical radius a little further than just around the respective cities. Approximately 200 positions were planned for second place next to Berlin, of which 170 were officials. However, the European Court of Justice has terminated these plans. It was revealed on Thursday that Scheuer also abandoned the obligation to pay tolls throughout Europe, which he included in the proposal for a so-called Eurovignette directive during the German presidency of the Council.