Einride presents an autonomous vehicle for the transport of goods

The young Swedish company Einride has just presented a new autonomous vehicle specially developed for transporting goods. This is a prototype without a cabin called AET for autonomous electric transportation. He will certainly be able to take to the streets from 2021.

Einride presents its 4 AETs

The startup has been specializing in the manufacture of autonomous trucks since 2016. This new prototype has some similarities with the trucks previously developed by the Swedish manufacturer: no steering wheel, no pedals, no windshield and of course no cab.

This autonomous vehicle is powerful and can transport several tons of goods. The idea with this electric prototype would be to offer large delivery companies real autonomous fleets that can be remotely controlled by a human operator. Einride has started the testing and validation phase to obtain the necessary approvals.

The vehicles of the Swedish manufacturer are very futuristic. They look like white pods without a cabin, slim, with flowing lines and a strange look. According to Robert Falck, CEO of Einride, these new vehicles are more aerodynamic than the previous versions.

This should help the company market their product. There are four different AETs. The first two models are AET 1 and AET 2. These two models can travel at a top speed of 30 km / h and have a payload of 16 tons and a range of 130 to 180 km. Then we have the AET 3 and AET 4. They have a similar payload but a higher top speed: 45 km / h for the AET 3 and 85 km / h for the AET 4.

Vehicles for specific purposes

According to the Swedish manufacturer, these four models differ in particular in their use. Their degree of autonomy is not the same. The AET 1 is designed for operation in a defined geographical area. AET 2 is entitled to travel outside of this area.

The AET 3 is designed for rural environments, while the AET 4 is designed for use on the motorway. Robert Falck states: “A unique vehicle that is used in four different areas. Each AET can reach level 4 of autonomy and can be remotely controlled if necessary. “

According to Einride, these new autonomous vehicles can cut transportation costs by 60% and CO2 emissions by 90%. The company raised $ 25 million in 2019 and another $ 10 million a few weeks ago to help achieve that goal. Einride works with Nvidia technologies so that its vehicles can achieve level 4 of autonomy.

Experts are convinced that long-distance freight transport on highways will be the first sector to develop in autonomous transport. With the help of Alphabet and in Germany, specially designed roads are being developed in the state of Michigan. Einride has a very bold vision.