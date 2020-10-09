“Preventing a lockdown”: Merkel advises eleven mayors on the corona situation – politics

Given the sharp rise in the number of corona infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will advise those responsible in the eleven largest German cities about the situation from Friday afternoon. According to a government spokesperson, the mayors of Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Essen, Leipzig and Stuttgart will participate in the video conference.

Politicians are increasingly concerned about corona development, especially in the big cities. In Berlin, Frankfurt and other cities such as Bremen, the so-called 7-day incidence has exceeded the critical 50 value. It shows the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days and is an important threshold for stricter measures to contain the pandemic. The Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), and the virologist Christian Drosten want to comment tomorrow morning on the situation in the capital and the general development.

On Thursday, the number of new infections nationwide rose to more than 4,000 new infections within one day. North Rhine-Westphalia is also a problem area. With Cologne and Essen, two major cities in North Rhine-Westphalia are just below the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days in the corona pandemic.

The North Rhine-Westphalia Health Center (LZG) gave the value for Cologne on Friday with 49.8 (plus 4.4 compared to the previous day), for Essen with 48.4 (plus 5.0). There was a huge increase in Herne: the city in the Ruhr area came to a value of 56.2 (plus 22.4 compared to the previous day) and is therefore now a corona risk area.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

City council president Burkhard Jung described the rapid increase in Germany as a warning sign. “Whether it will be possible to slow down the second corona wave will be decided in the next few weeks in the major cities,” said the mayor of Leipzig of the German news agency. “Because many people live in a compact space.”

“The cities are doing everything they can to contain the pandemic,” said Jung. Many cities already acted according to a layered concept. “As soon as the national level of 35 or 50 corona diseases per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded in a city, strict requirements apply. This could be a more extensive mask requirement, upper limits at events or limited visiting rules in hospitals or nursing homes. At the same time, Jung warned that if the new infections continued to increase rapidly, the health authorities would reach their limits.

Mayor Peter Feldmann (SPD) of Frankfurt wants to advertise in an interview with Merkel that the metropolises are coordinating their corona measures even better. “That creates reliability and confidence”, says Feldmann.

The mayor of Stuttgart, Fritz Kuhn, strongly reminds the situation of the situation in March. “More and more cases are being registered and the infection process is becoming more diffuse. That worries us, ”said the Green politician. “We want to prevent a far-reaching lockdown.” Hence, private meetings would be limited. In the capital of the state of Baden-Württemberg, the requirements for parties were tightened on Wednesday, given the increasing number of infections.

Bremen government head Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) said: “We will now do everything we can to ensure that the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is reduced below the critical value of 50 within seven days.” The upper limit was torn in the Hanseatic city on Thursday. Since then there have been stricter rules for private parties, public events and also for the wearing of masks.

In Berlin, a curfew and stricter contact bans for indoors and outdoors will apply from Saturday. Most shops, as well as all restaurants and bars, must close between 11pm and 6am. Only five people or people from two households are allowed to gather outside from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. A maximum of ten people instead of the previous 25 people may participate in private celebrations in closed rooms. There is also a general mask requirement in office and administrative buildings.

The mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher (SPD), defended the federal capital against criticism: “Anyone who has a suggestion about how it can be better than Berlin should mention it,” he told the “Spiegel”. Bashing individual cities or countries doesn’t help. “There were times when Munich had the highest infection rates. And no one said this was due to the nature of the Munich people. “

CSU leader Alexander Dobrindt accused the major German cities and especially Berlin of a lack of discipline and political errors. “Especially in big cities like Berlin, discipline is noticeably diminishing and urban politics is making serious mistakes,” said Dobrindt of the “Passauer Neue Presse”. This concerns “the approval of major celebrations and festivals and the lack of controls in accordance with hygiene regulations”.

More about the coronavirus:

“Unfortunately, all of this contributes significantly to the spread of the virus,” Dobrindt said. However, local outbreaks must be fought locally and consistently. His state of Bavaria has shown “with Garmisch and Munich how this can be achieved”.

In Berlin, on the other hand, the detection of infection chains “seems to be insufficiently guaranteed”. “To forgo support for the Bundeswehr for ideological reasons is extremely negligent and dangerous,” said the CSU politician.

From Dobrindt’s point of view, fears are “real that we will have daily contamination numbers of more than 19,000 by December”. Such a development must be urgently avoided “in order not to end up in a de facto lockdown, because too many people in Germany have to be quarantined at the same time”.

The federal government also urgently warned of the worsening situation before the city stop. Chancellery chief Helge Braun said of the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner” to ensure that corona contacts were fully traceable. In some hotspots this no longer works. The CDU politician warned people in the fall and winter to enforce discipline and download the Corona app. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) called on people on the “ARD extra” program to consider whether a planned trip or party should be now.

The head of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery: “No one can argue that we currently control the spread of the infection.” Germany is far from overburdening the health system, but “we must stop this loss of control”, Montgomery warned in the “Passauer Neue Presse”. (Dpa)