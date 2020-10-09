Rabbids Coding: Rabbids Learn Programming Basics on iOS (App Store Release)

Ubisoft is returning to edutainment with Rabbids Coding (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad), a programming learning application for the youngest. The goal here is to use the basics of the code to clean up a spaceship searched by Raving Rabbids. Small tiles show certain actions (straight ahead, turn, etc.) or algorithmic elements (loop, etc.). The arrangement of these tiles must allow the child to achieve the intended goals (clean up the ship).

Ubisoft states that its app “enables you to learn the basics of programming and algorithmic logic” and “introduces the concepts of sequential programming, loops and conditions”. Obviously, no programming skills are required. The performance is certainly not a high point of its kind, but for an edutainment it largely considers the road. And for once, the Raving Rabbids are really getting involved in something intelligent …