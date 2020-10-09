Monoprix launches its autonomous store with BlackBox

On Thursday October 8th 2020, the casino group unveiled to the public its concept of an autonomous and automated business called BlackBox. The store is actually an 18 square meter container. The first black box was opened in Clichy (92) at the foot of the headquarters of Monoprix (brand of the casino group).

BlackBox, the concept of an autonomous business that is not based on a camera system

The concept came about after 18 months of work in which Monoprix worked with several technology partners. Israeli Shekel Brainweigh was approached for its advanced sensor system, known for its ability to accurately measure the weight of items on the shelves (and thus identify those that are distant). The payment system is the work of Ingenico and Oreka, a Reunion-based company that publishes open source debt collection software.

If the technological contributions come from outside service providers, then the BlackBox project was actually incubated internally at the casino. “This internally created project from A to Z is an additional step for the fluidity of the customer journey. The aim is to test a technology that makes customers autonomous on this journey, ”explains Martin Camels, Innovation Director of the Casino Group.

If the purpose of streamlining the BlackBox customer journey is similar to that of Amazon Go, the technological boundaries are somewhat different. Amazon, a pioneer in the standalone and automated business industry, developed (and is now selling the technology) Just Walk Out, a technology based entirely on a camera system. Together with artificial intelligence, this enables a consumer to be assigned to the products that he takes off the shelves or puts back on the shelves. Amazon is also a partner of Monoprix, which offers services through Prime Now. Just 48 years after Prime Now launched, the brand was already overwhelmed by the number of orders.

Unlike Amazon Go, BlackBox containers don’t have cameras to meet GDPR requirements. The detection system is based exclusively on sensors. They are also endowed with artificial intelligence and identify the products based on their weight. “This enables us to have a good reputation with the CNIL. We carried out tests because the solution is also based on artificial intelligence and learns how to use it. We now have an error rate of less than 1%, ”explains Lorraine Gentin, deputy director for innovation and digital transformation of the casino group.

The payment system is also separate. Now that Amazon has decided to centralize everything in one Amazon Go application, the technology will link the shopping cart of the purchased items to the user by scanning the application at the in and out of the store.

Monoprix has refined the technological tools for the first version of its stand-alone business

BlackBox has designed its customer journey differently. No application for the French concept. You can enter the container after presenting a means of payment at a terminal at the entrance with your credit card or Apple Pay / Google Pay. Before leaving the BlackBox store, the list of items in which the order basket is grouped is displayed on a touchscreen. A simple validation as well as the possibility to receive the invoice by email and voila.

After all, the solution that Amazon Go comes closest to in terms of technology is that of the French Storelift with its concept of a boxy container (with an application and cameras).

Black box containers are similar to those of the French competitor. A reduced product range that is limited to 300 references and mainly focuses on salty and sweet snacks as well as hygiene products such as hydroalcoholic gel and deodorant.

The technical requirements are also refined here; BlackBox is based on a simple power supply unit and a 4G network. Thanks to the presence of the parent brand of Monop next door, the shelves are replenished very quickly.

BlackBox was therefore able to combine the minimum technological requirements necessary for the feasibility of this type of concept while limiting the range of products and the locations of its containers. A strategy that should have an impact on profitability. Olivier Régo, director of the Monop brand, justifies this positioning with the fact that the average consumer basket is between 6 and 10 euros. Since no customer loyalty has to be established for this type of purchase, there are no costs for the development and maintenance of an application universe.

Depending on the location, the brand expects monthly sales of between 30,000 and 60,000 euros. For replenishment problems, these should be placed next to the existing Monop convenience stores. “The uses are not the same and there will be no cannibalization,” says Olivier Rego. “In high-traffic areas, this can even be complementary at peak times to avoid long queues. “”

Use of around ten containers in 2021 before the technology is sold to the other franchise companies in the group?

The concept also leaves room for improvement and a second version for BlackBox. This first rendering actually has some limitations which were highlighted by the L’Usine Digitale team who were able to test the concept. Since a product fell off the shelf, the sensor system considered it bought and is therefore charged with no possibility of going back, even after the product has been picked up and put down again. Another limit is references that are close together in weight. The sensors may have made mistakes which the casino says are marginal. To anticipate this problem, similar references were placed in two different places in the stores (like a Cola and a Cola Zero).

In any case, with the support of its parent company, BlackBox has the means to achieve its ambitions. Monoprix would like to set up these new independent stores in “flow areas” such as train stations or airports, campuses or even hospital parking lots. The sign does not give the roadmap, but gives hints.

“We have a development plan that has to change depending on the health situation,” explains Olivier Régo. “The technology is expected to be used in traditional businesses, especially franchisees. We hope to see even greater use of this technology by the other brands in the group (Franprix, Casino, etc.) or even by offering this technology to other distributors. But it will be in the medium term “