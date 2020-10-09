Tweet from Thuringia party leader sparks outrage: FDP federal leadership withdraws support from Kemmerich – politics

The presidium of the federal FDP has withdrawn its support of the Thuringian state chairman Thomas Kemmerich.

The committee unanimously decided “that there will be no financial, logistical or organizational support for an election campaign of top candidate Thomas Kemmerich by the federal association,” Secretary General Volker Wissing said Friday. The reason are “current statements” from Kemmerich.

Thomas Kemmerich had previously announced that he did not consider accepting his election as head of government with the help of the AfD to be a mistake. “The mistake was not accepting the elections (…), but how the other democratic parties handled the situation,” Kemmerich wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

He replied to a user who wrote to the Thuringian FDP state party and group leader that there had never been greater uncertainty in Thuringia “than during your tenure … not to mention the economic damage that resulted”. The “Free Word” had previously reported about it.

FDP MP Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann wrote in response to Kemmerich’s tweet on Twitter: “You were once a cool guy who was committed to bringing the #FDP back to the Thuringian state parliament. At some point you went in the wrong direction and you didn’t return. “

Thomas Kemmerich was surprisingly elected Prime Minister of Thuringia on Feb. 5 – by votes from the AfD and its group leader Björn Höcke, who has been classified as a far-right leader by the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution. Kemmerich accepted the election and sparked a political quake that even reached Berlin. (AFP / dpa)