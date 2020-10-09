Wolfwalker (Apple TV +): A New Animated Film Trailer (And It’s Beautiful)

The animated film Wolfwalkers is revealed in more detail. The second trailer for this Apple TV + feature film is just as impressive as the first: the artistic direction, both very detailed and “sketched”, is really beautiful. To be honest, Tomm Moore’s aesthetic seems to be ripening again after the lush Song of the Sea. Wolfwalkers is an animated story from an Irish legend: Robyn Goodfellow, daughter of a wolf hunter, meets a forest creature who is not quite what it appears to be. This meeting creates a unique friendship between men and wolves.

Wolfwalkers promises a lot between the popular werewolf film and the ode to nature. Of course, bad tongues will no doubt say that Apple’s service already has a lot (too much?) Of content for kids, but if the quality is at that level … Wolfwalker will be available on Apple TV + before the end of the year.