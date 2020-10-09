the tool to be informed about mentions and opportunities on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is an important platform for keeping up to date with the latest news in an industry and discovering new opportunities. However, similar to Facebook, it is difficult to keep track of everything that is going on there. A lot of information circulates between mentions, job offers, etc.

Trendin is a Chrome extension developed by Linkalyze, a French tool for discovering and analyzing the profiles of influencers on LinkedIn. This extension sends an email notification as soon as a word, phrase, or a specific term is mentioned on LinkedIn. It doesn’t have to be a hashtag or a tagged term. The tool thus ensures that no business opportunity is left by the wayside and enables the image of a brand to be easily checked.

In the same category

Sales.Rock: The tool for automating contact research and commercial prospecting

So as not to miss any more opportunities!

The extension is easy to use. You have to download it first. Then the tool must be parameterized. Registration is required for this.

You will then need to select up to 10 terms for which you would like to be notified and the time when the email needs to be sent.

Trendin not only sends a summary of the relevant mentions, but also highlights the influence of the author of the mention.

Continuous notifications must always be informed

Trendin thus makes it possible to track everything that is said about a company, but also in the context of a job search, depending on the keywords, it is possible to quickly find all jobs published with the keyword! With Trendin you can also find jobs with potential prospects, find a future employer or follow a competitor’s publications.

The tool can be used free of charge on the price page. With the free BASIC formula for 0 euros you can search for a term and receive up to 20 results per search. For 6 euros per month it is possible to search 10 terms and for 10 euros per month you can benefit from several searches per day!