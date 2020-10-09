Nobel Peace Prize for the World Food Program: Others needed the honor more urgently – politically

Why not more creativity? The Nobel Peace Prize for the United Nations Nutrition Program is not a wrong decision. But she is not brave, imaginative or surprising.

With the prestigious award, the committee could have seized the opportunity to put a needy cause in urgent need of support at the center of the public eye. For example, the democracy movement in Belarus. Or the peace groups in conflicts such as the newly flaring up fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh or the excruciatingly long war in Yemen.

Certainly, such awards would have put the jury in the middle of the current power struggle without knowing whether the former would be successful in their efforts to resolve conflict peacefully in the near future. Maybe one of these would have

Decisions expanded the list of examples where the hopes associated with the Nobel Peace Prize were not fulfilled even years later and the purpose of the honor was justified.

But an award for, say, the peaceful protesters in Minsk – and there especially for the women who replaced the arrested and battered men – would have given them courage. And would have strengthened their position in power politics in relation to the election fraudsters in Belarus and Russia, whom they support.

There would have been other contenders too

So now the nutritional program of the United Nations. Yes, the WFP also deserves the award. Hunger is an unnecessary suffering in a world that generally produces more than enough food and in which people live in abundance in many places. Hunger, and this is even more reprehensible, is also used repeatedly as a weapon by warring factions, in addition to humiliation, rape and slavery, especially of women and children.

The World Food Program has provided food for hundreds of millions of people over the years, especially in war zones. It has thus mitigated conflict and its consequences and contributed to peace.

It’s a worthy winner. It wasn’t until 2020 that there might have been other candidates who would have been worthy as well, but who needed the honor more urgently – so that their plea for peace is more likely to end successfully.