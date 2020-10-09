Cambridge Analytica would not have influenced the Brexit referendum, according to study results

For three years, the ICO conducted an extensive investigation. She notes that there is no evidence accusing Cambridge Analytica of having played a leading role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, although doubts remain about its participation, which remains “limited”. The ICO also highlighted suspicions of collaboration between Canadian company AggregateIQ and Cambridge Analytica on ads for UK users on Facebook.

300,000 Cambridge Analytica documents were checked

The ICO confiscated more than 300,000 documents from Cambridge Analytica’s headquarters in London (UK), which no longer exist today.

While this study found no impact on the referendum, there is worrying evidence of the company’s plan to move its illegally collected data overseas to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

In the absence of overwhelming evidence, the British watchdog is obliged to say that there is no clear evidence of the company’s influence on Brexit, as well as Russia’s role in it. this case. “No material breach” was found on the servers checked by the inspectors.

87 million people have spied

In 2018, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook in their own way braved an unexpected media and political storm after 87 million users illegally collected personal information on the social network. All of this apparently for political purposes, particularly in the context of the 2016 US presidential election, in which to identify the profile of each voter to encourage them to vote differently while retaining a variety of information about them. In an investigation published by Channel 4, she found that Trump’s team prevented 3.5 million black American voters from voting through anti-democratic propaganda videos. This more than worrying practice benefited the Republican camp that won the American elections.

Cambridge Analytica knows the personality of each person and thanks to the Graph API on Facebook, it can refine ad targeting that affects opinions: what we like, share or think. The other side of the coin: the social network had to pay half a million pounds sterling to the ICO and $ 5 million to the US consumer protection agency. The distrust of Facebook is omnipresent and the consequences can still be felt today, two years later.

disadvantage

The European Union was also forced to pay a £ 120,000 fine for failing to do enough to protect its users from harvesting their personal data in front of them for tampering and espionage purposes. In fact, Cambridge Analytica’s director Alexander Nix fell at the same time as his company.

Elizabeth Denham, the UK’s information commissioner, said the watchdogs had “closed the main lines of investigation” and that there was indeed “systemic vulnerability in our democratic systems”. This long-term study has helped “to better understand the use of personal data in a modern political context and to transform the way political parties protect and handle personal data”.

A few years after the scandal that shook the world, the head of Facebook wants to correct the situation and take action. In fact, 35,000 people have been hired to review each user’s content and avoid false news, hate speech, or terrorism. In addition, the Facebook boss has strengthened the measures to maintain the confidentiality of his users: more transparency, a tool for accessing and deleting his data, a restriction of his APIs and better control of advertising, among other things. .