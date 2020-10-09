HomePod Mini: We’d know the launch date … and the price

Today’s “leak” comes from China. The HomePod Mini is close to commercialization according to sources we hope are well informed. In fact, Apple would have planned to launch its HomePod Mini in November. This “fits” quite well with the latest forecast by the LOvetodream-Leaker, who in turn announces the arrival of the HomePod Mini before the end of the year. The Chinese rumor goes a little deeper: The HomePod Mini will go on sale on November 16 or 17. As for the price, Apple would be really aggressive at $ 99!

The same source says the HomePod Mini will be 8.3 cm tall. It’s half the size of the current HomePod. The device would work with an Apple S5 processor (versus an Apple A8 for the HomePod), the chip model that can also be found in the Apple Watch Series 5. If these rumors have the slightest beginning of credibility, they are not. So there is little doubt that Apple will put a word into it at its next keynote on October 13th.