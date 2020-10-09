AirPods Studio: very expensive and missing in the next keynote?

John Prosser doesn’t seem so sure anymore about the rumors surrounding AirPods Studio, Apple’s HDG headphones. Despite contradicting information, the leaker now claims that the headset will NOT be presented during the November 13 keynote. This does not speak in favor of marketing before 2021. However, according to Prosser, two versions of the helmet are offered. The “Sport” model should be priced around $ 350, while the slightly more upscale model with a leather and stainless steel headband could be priced around $ 599. Ouch!

Of course, the AirPods Studio looks like a real HDG, with an almost audiophile sound reproduction, the integrated U1 chip and pretty interchangeable pads. But still … $ 599, it’s really expensive.