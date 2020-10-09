Urban planning: OVG for the compression of Berlin – real estate – economics

Building in existing buildings is one of the most important building blocks for meeting the demand for real estate. Not only, but especially in big cities. Area optimization is politically desirable. “Compaction” is a magic word.

On the other hand, a zoning plan for the then western part of Berlin (1958/60) was – so far – drawn up. Even today, it is the basis for planning legal decisions in the western districts of the capital, provided that no newer planning law – such as B. through the development plan – exists. It stipulates that Berlin must not grow in densely dense inner urban areas in terms of floor area (GFZ). GFZ was limited to 1.5. To simplify this, the height cap.

The area number indicates the area of ​​the building plot on which it is possible to build. For example: The land has an area of ​​500 m2 and a GFZ of 1.0. The total floor area in all buildings located on the plot should therefore also be 500 m2.

The GFZ was set low after the war to seek the opposite of compaction. However, construction lawyers now consider the old requirement anachronistic, and for decades they have hoped for the number of GFZs to decline. This is now the case with regard to the practical and factual situation – under certain conditions.

OVG Berlin-Brandenburg has confirmed that the building’s use plan has failed in terms of the number of floor areas in the Neukölln area. The silhouettes of the districts have changed significantly over the decades thanks to exceptional regulations: many old buildings have been enlarged over the years and new buildings are built higher than the neighboring ones.

The OVG decision is extremely important for the legal assessment of densification measures in the western part of the city. It can be assumed that the relevant decisions will be taken in other inner city districts (Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Mitte, Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf). According to § 34 of the Building Act, there is now a right to approve projects that “fit into the surroundings”. The Authority has no discretion – as with the exceptions to the GFZ. In other words: extending the attic is much easier due to decisions.

Extending the attic is now easier

So far, districts have liked to combine GFZ exemptions with detailed requests, says lawyer Axel Dyroff (Seldeneck und Partner), who fought for OVG rulings: “You allowed consolidation if the builder offered compensatory measures.” . Who knows what else? The exception to the rule has always been at the discretion of the authorities. It’s end.

The latest resolution will significantly change the practice of construction law in Berlin. In a magnificent way, say lawyers. What is new and particularly important is that, in OVG’s view, the non-functioning of the building use plan affects not only the building block in question, but, for example, the entire ‘building area’ – the neighborhood. In the present case, it was an area which is more or less identical to the scope of the Schillerkiez protection regulation. Out of the total number of 318 properties, construction projects on 135 properties were permitted after 1960, which (further) exceeded the fixed GFZ. There were 126 lofts and nine new buildings.

Where there has been further (and elevation) development in large parts of the building after 1960, GFZ is falling apart. (AZ .: OVG 2 B 10.17 and 11.17, resolution of 15 September 2020)