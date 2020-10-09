Apple AirTags would be postponed to March 2021

Obviously it will take a little longer to discover the AirTags. These are Apple’s object trackers that have been talked about for a while.

If we are to believe Jon Prosser, Apple has postponed the presentation and marketing to March 2021. Some expected a presentation on October 13th during the keynote that Apple will announce its iPhone 12. Obviously, this will not be the case.

So via AirTags.

This hurts my heart …

I’ve been told that Apple has postponed the announcement and launch of AirTags to March 2021. 😳 https://t.co/xtUvCAFmoE pic.twitter.com/DIUlcp01Xy

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 9, 2020

AirTags are small objects that you can place in your pocket or anywhere. Then just use the Locate application on your iPhone to find out where your item is, which has been lost or stolen. There are already products that give a more or less similar result, including tile products.

AirTags were first published in code for iOS 13 last year. Apple doesn’t seem entirely ready as rumors have often pointed to their release. It is possible that the current situation with the health crisis does not really support the development of the accessories. But as you can imagine, Apple is not saying anything publicly on the matter. After all, AirTags are not yet official.