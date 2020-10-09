Health Minister as Party Leader ?: Several CDU politicians want Spahn’s candidacy – politics

Several CDU politicians have indicated to their fellow party member, federal health minister Jens Spahn, that they support a possible candidacy for party leadership. “I would be happy with many others if Jens Spahn stood for election,” said CDU board member Olav Gutting the “Spiegel”.

Bundestag CDU member Tino Sorge said of a possible Spahn candidacy, “He has my support.” Member Michael Hennrich also emphasized in the “Spiegel” that he sees Spahn as the ideal partner of the possible candidate for Chancellor Markus Söder (CSU). Both represent a generational change within the Union.

In the running for president are NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, ex-Union party leader Friedrich Merz and foreign politician Norbert Röttgen. In view of all three, Bundestag CDU member Nikolas Löbel said: “No one really stands for new beginnings and renewal.” After the chancellor, Spahn currently has the best poll figures.

The Minister of Health has so far supported Laschet’s candidacy. “I work well with Jens Spahn, we talk on the phone regularly and coordinate the baselines,” said Laschet in the “Mirror”. The party congress, on which the decision about the presidency must come, is scheduled for December 4. (dpa)