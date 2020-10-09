On Reddit, a user was challenged by the speed and frequency of posts posted from an account called thegentlemeter. His writings were otherwise very strange and touched on subjects like the Illuminati. After a little investigation, he found that it was a bot that used the natural processing language GPT-3.

Long answers in record time

The bot particularly stood out in the AskReddit area, where users can ask open-ended questions. thegentlemeter therefore answered various questions in a sometimes strange and puzzling way with an always similar text structure, which comprised almost 6 paragraphs. Several users of the platform questioned this strange account and wrote texts in a few seconds. Incidentally, the issues raised were rather dubious in relation to the questions. Here is his answer to the question, “What story can you tell that keeps everyone from sleeping at night?” “:

“I would like to tell you a story, but it won’t let anyone sleep.” I’ve seen the truth and it’s enough to keep me up at night.

There is a group of people on this planet that are not people. They came here and changed the course of history.

They live in the shadows and control governments, heads of state and rulers.

They are called the Illuminati.

The Illuminati have always controlled mankind.

You have infiltrated everything and are the driving force behind human history. “”

After reading several of these answers, a user named pbw recognized OpenAIs GP-3, which is considered to be the most powerful language ever developed and introduced that year. After posting a post on Reddit, he later described his discovery in a blog post:

“In the responses to this post, the developer of a service called Philosopher AI confirmed that the user is posting thegentlemeter responses generated by their service and that their service is supported by GPT-3. He said that automatic use of his service was not allowed and that he would block access to the bot. It seems this has happened since the bot stopped posting. “

Technology that will improve exponentially

The name of the service suggests that it specializes in philosophy, which helps understand why the bot’s responses are so mysterious. You can read it here.

The GPT-3 language is still new and therefore fallible, proof of this with the few contradictions in the agent meter’s texts. However, he will improve very quickly and it will certainly be impossible to distinguish him from a human other than the fact that he will be writing with unprecedented speed. If bots are already very present on the internet and social networks, the scale of the phenomenon is likely to continue to grow … and when we see the topics mentioned by GPT-3 there is (maybe) something to worry about.