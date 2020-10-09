“Everything changed in fact”: Halle commemorates the victims of the attack with two deaths – politics

A year after the right-wing extremist and anti-Semitic terrorist attack in Halle (Saale), the victims are commemorated with numerous events and gestures. Hundreds of people gathered in the town’s market square on Friday afternoon and stopped in silence from 12:01 a.m. Many held hands or had tears in their eyes. At the same time the church bells rang in the city. Halle thus recalled the time when the attack started on October 9, 2019. Passers-by had already laid flowers at the crime scene in the morning hours.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected in Halle in the afternoon. The Chairman of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, and the Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff (CDU), are also on the scene. They want to unveil memorial plaques at the crime scene, among other things.

The attack in Halle “actually changed everything”, Haseloff told broadcaster MDR Aktuell. Measures would be taken to ensure that such an act “never occurs again”. Among other things, the state government has commissioned an investigation to analyze the causes of anti-Semitism in Saxony-Anhalt.

Halle’s Mayor Bernd Wiegand said the attack left a wound that remained a scar. “We shouldn’t hide this scar: it warns us, reminds us how fragile our society is,” said the party’s head. Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) described the right-wing terror as “the greatest threat to our country”.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The president of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, warned of a “surge in anti-Semitism in Germany”. “In the past two years in particular, the number of criminal offenses, including acts of violence, against Jews and Jewish institutions in Germany has increased significantly,” Haldenwang told Berlin’s Tagesspiegel newspaper. Anti-Semitism has always existed in Germany, but not so overtly, said federal government anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein, the Phoenix television broadcaster. “Now, with hatred and agitation on the internet and in social media, it is becoming more socially acceptable again.”

A year ago, a heavily armed assassin attempted to break into the synagogue in Halle on the highest Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur. When he failed, he shot a 40-year-old passer-by and a 20-year-old guest at a nearby kebab shop. In his escape, the killer injured numerous other people before being caught by the police. The 28-year-old German Stephan Balliet has acknowledged the actions, the trial against him is pending before the higher regional court in Naumburg. He is charged with double murder and attempted murder 86 times. (dpa)