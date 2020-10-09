IPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be released in November

Over the past few weeks, the numerous rumors have tended to overlap, which is generally a “good” sign of credibility. Proof of this is the leak of the day. A Chinese leaker named Kang actually claims that the iPhone 12 Mini (5.4-inch) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch) launched in November, a few weeks after the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 were launched become a professional. The DigiTimes and Bloomberg websites and the leaker John Prosser had recently provided the same information.

Kang even goes so far as to provide pre-order dates and availability. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will therefore be offered on November 13 or 14, one week in advance of its effective marketing (probably on November 20 or 21). The iPhone Mini can be pre-ordered on November 6th or 7th, one week before it is available in stores (November 13th or 14th). Prices start at $ 699 for the iPhone Mini (base model), $ 799 for the iPhone 12, and $ 999 for the iPhone 12 Pro.