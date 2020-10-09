Fight against corona pandemic: experts from the Bundeswehr and RKI must help the big cities – Politics

The Bundeswehr and the Robert Koch Institute will be sending experts to Corona hotspots in the future. According to an agreement reached Friday between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the mayors of major cities, this will apply if more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants are registered in seven days.

Cities should introduce more extensive restrictions at the latest with an increase of up to 50 infections. This includes, for example, extending the mandatory face mask to public areas if the required distance cannot be maintained there. There are also curfew and alcohol restrictions for restaurants and bars, as well as further restrictions on the number of participants in events and private parties.

The metropolises should relieve their regulators so they can control the restrictions. The federal and state governments should promptly advise on how the federal and state police can help. If the increase in the number of infections does not stop after ten days at the latest, further mitigation measures are inevitable.

In view of the sharp increase in the number of corona infections, Merkel has met with officials from the eleven largest German cities. The mayors and mayors of Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Essen, Leipzig and Stuttgart took part in the video conference. (dpa)