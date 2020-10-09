More information about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: memory, photo sensors, colors, prices

The so-called kang does not have his tongue in his pocket. In addition to the advance dates and the availability of the next iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the leaker also gives us some information on storage, sensors, colors … and prices. And since there really is a lot, a lot of information that can be gleaned from this leak, it’s better to wrap it all up in a nice list:

iPhone 12 Mini (5.4 inch):

Colors: black, white, red, blue and green

Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB

Camera block with two sensors (wide + ultra-wide with aperture 1: 1.6)

Starting price: 699 USD (John Prosser expects 650 USD)

iPhone 12 (6.1 inch):

Colors: black, white, red, blue and green

Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB

Dual sensor photo unit (wide + ultra-wide with aperture 1: 1.6)

Video recording in Dolby Vision

Starting price: $ 799

iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inch):

Colors: gold, silver, graphite and blue

Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB

4-sensor photo unit (wide 7 lenses / 7P + ultra-wide angle + telephoto equivalent 52 mm 4x optical zoom + LiDAR)

Dolby Vision video recording

Starting price: $ 999

iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches):

Colors: gold, silver, graphite and blue

Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB

4-sensor photo unit (wide 7 lenses / 7P + ultra-wide angle with special functions + 52 mm equivalent telephoto 4x optical zoom + LiDAR)

Dolby Vision video recording

Starting price: $ 1099