Samsung signs an excellent third quarter … Thank you, Huawei

Samsung Electronics has published the first estimates for the third quarter of 2020. The least we can say is that the balance sheet looks good for the South Korean company with profiles worth $ 9 billion. A result that has nothing to do with US sanctions against its main competitor Huawei.

Samsung has its best quarter in two years

It’s time to party at Samsung. The South Korean manufacturer saw smartphone sales increase in the third quarter of 2020, an increase in operating profit of 58% to € 9.03 billion. This is the company’s best quarter in two years. A result that has been all the more unexpected since last year when the company was experiencing major difficulties.

In detail, we learn that Samsung sold 80 million Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones, devices that hit the market in the summer. To achieve this result, the Korean manufacturer could also count on reducing its costly marketing campaigns in favor of increasing volumes for online sales. The same applies to the graphics chips of the new generation of game consoles, which would also have contributed significantly to the achievement of these pharaonic profits. However, it seems that Huawei’s problems in the US are not entirely independent of the situation either …

… To the chagrin of its competitor Huawei

Huawei is the collateral victim of the trade war between China and the United States. Donald Trump’s country not only described the Chinese manufacturer as a threat to national security, but also signed a national emergency decree prohibiting American companies from doing business with it. Result: Huawei was robbed of its partners and even feared a lack of chips for its smartphones. This context has forced it to order components directly from … Samsung Electronics.

For Kang Min-soo, an analyst for Counterpoint Research, this is now a reality: These sanctions imposed by the US government are having a significant impact on the smartphone market. He added, “This is a good opportunity for Samsung to increase its market share in Europe, where competition with Huawei is strong in various market segments.” An opportunity that the South Korean manufacturer seems to be seizing more than ever.