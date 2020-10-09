MagSafe: two wireless chargers for the iPhone 12

The term MagSafe has been used for Macs for many years. This power connector was popular with users because it was magnetic. It looks like Apple is bringing back the MagSafe name with the iPhone 12s, but the situation would be different.

Kang, a Chinese treat who rarely goes wrong, reports that Apple is working on two wireless chargers for the iPhone 12. They would be called MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger. The name suggests that the former can wirelessly charge one device and the latter can handle two at the same time. Both chargers offer a charge of 15 W. The iPhones currently on the market support wireless charging of up to 7.5 W.

But why the name MagSafe? On the Mac, MagSafe was a magnet system. The same would be offered with the iPhone 12. Photos released this summer indicated that the iPhone 12 should have magnets on the back so that the iPhone 12 can sit properly on the wireless charger.

Kang also mentions a MagSafe case for the iPhone 12 that would have magnets. A photo of this case was posted by EverythingApplePro in August.

Yup. This magnet system is also integrated in official iPhone 12 cases. Probably for perfect alignment with Apple’s wireless chargers. pic.twitter.com/eDEQ474NIX

– EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 5, 2020

Apple should formalize its wireless chargers on October 13th, the day the manufacturer will deliver a keynote to unveil the iPhone 12.