Mask requirement in public places: The new measures against rising corona rates in the big cities – politics

The Bundeswehr and the Robert Koch Institute will be sending experts to Corona hotspots in the future. According to an agreement reached Friday between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the mayors of major cities, this will apply if more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants are registered in seven days.

Cities should introduce more extensive restrictions at the latest with an increase of up to 50 infections. This includes, for example, extending the mandatory face mask to public areas if the required distance cannot be maintained there. There are also curfew and alcohol restrictions for restaurants and bars, as well as further restrictions on the number of participants in events and private parties.

The metropolises should relieve their regulators so they can control the restrictions. The federal and state governments should promptly advise on how the federal and state police can help.

If the increase in the number of infections does not come to a halt within ten days at the latest, further targeted mitigation measures are inevitable to further reduce public contacts, according to the results of the consultations.

Merkel cited as examples restrictions on the size of certain groups or the exclusion of spectators from football matches. It can be seen that “the number of contacts is directly related to the number of people infected once you have reached a certain infection threshold”. Then you have to consider in which areas it is easiest to reduce contacts.

The Chancellor’s agreements with the city leaders are eight points. Here’s an overview of the main ones:

In view of the sharp increase in the number of corona infections, the Chancellor has met with those responsible in the eleven largest German cities. The mayors and mayors of Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Essen, Leipzig and Stuttgart took part in the video conference.

Merkel warns of “uncontrollable pandemic”

Merkel warned of an uncontrollable coronavirus pandemic. While health authorities did a great job of tracking down chains of infection, some cities saw a wave of infections and approached the point of overwhelm, Merkel said. “Once it does, the virus will spread out of control and out of control,” she said. “What that means for the sick, for the health system, for public life, is unfortunately currently being experienced by some of our European friends,” she added.

“I wish Germany would not have to undergo such a development in the coming months,” Merkel said. It is important to avoid a renewed closure of public life and the economy. Its priority is to keep the economy and schools open. “We are not powerless,” Merkel stressed, calling on citizens to follow the Corona rules. (dpa, Reuters)