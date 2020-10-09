Infringement of patent rights by manufacturer Haenel ?: Ministry of Defense withdraws contract for new Bundeswehr assault rifle – Politics

The Federal Ministry of Defense has withdrawn the planned award of the large order for the Bundeswehr’s new assault rifle to the Thuringian manufacturer CG Haenel. The ministry justified the move Friday with possible patent infringement by the company at the expense of competitor Heckler and Koch.

He had filed a complaint against CG Haenel’s contract. The federal government agency will now “re-evaluate the offers, taking all aspects into account,” the ministry said.

In mid-September, the Ministry surprisingly announced that CG Haenel had emerged as the winner in the award process for about 120,000 assault rifles. The arms company Heckler and Koch, which supplied the previous G36 assault rifles to the Bundeswehr, was left behind.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The decision in favor of the Suhl-based company CG Haenel came unexpectedly – rather it focused more on small arms construction. The losing competitor Heckler and Koch had filed a complaint against the offer for CG Haenel.

On the basis of this complaint, the Federal Registry (BAAINBw) was “first verifiably notified of a possible patent infringement by the company CG Haenel GmbH,” the ministry said. Internal audits had shown that such a violation could not be ruled out. Therefore, the “award of the contract to the company CG Haenel” is canceled. (AFP)