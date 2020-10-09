Nobel Peace Prize for the UN Food Program: The award is only superficially non-political – political

When most scheduled flights were canceled, when air traffic was hardly possible due to the pandemic, an airline was allowed to continue flying. Because they keep millions of people alive, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) transports were allowed to continue to provide relief supplies. This year they were the largest airline in the world for a while.

Now the WFP has received the Nobel Peace Prize. The organization is living proof of the need for multilateralism, the Nobel Committee said because it helps combat hunger, which in turn prevents war. Satisfying hunger contributes to stability and peace on Earth.

In 2019, WFP, headquartered in Rome, served approximately 100 million people in 88 countries, including war zones such as Syria and Yemen. The high-risk service, on which billions of dollars are spent, is provided by 17,000 employees. Hunger is also one of the main causes of conflict, according to the jury.

Feeding the starving – no doubt this is an important, right, great thing. In crises, such as after the Mozambique cyclone in 2019, WFP is considered to be the “leading organization of a global logistics cluster”. It distributes emergency rations, rice and corn flour, legumes, concentrated foods, vegetable oil for cooking, and sometimes food vouchers in local markets. Drones are used to detect crop damage and seeds are dispersed and protected.

However, nothing can hide the fact that the world’s most gigantic soup kitchen is also a repair shop for gigantic dysfunctionalities in the global economic system. Collecting bland gifts for the hungry, such as church collections in rich countries for “the poor of the world,” is usually an ambivalent matter.

In fact, the Nobel Peace Prize, which at first glance appears apolitical, contains a pre-eminently political subtext. Because who or what makes you hungry? The simple question can and will disturb the cheers. Where does hunger come from? It is anything but a mysterious epidemic, it is not an anonymous pandemic just “breaking out”.

Hunger arises. The unequal distribution of resources within states leads to hunger, malnutrition and malnutrition. Destructive agriculture and farm plantations come at the expense of small farmers. Unregulated global financial flows, global goods flows, without sustainable concepts for the long term.

Elites profit, lose the poor

When tropical rainforests are set on fire, for example to grow soy food for livestock, the meat of which ends up on the tables of the well-to-do, only a few residents of the forested states benefit. The beneficiaries are the elites, both north and south. Where states barely accommodate crises and natural disasters, where social infrastructure is neglected, where ethnic unrest and rivalry unleash civil wars – everywhere there are kleptocrats, authoritarian regimes and corrupt elites speculating on organizations like the World Food Program as rescuers in times of need. No doubt such help is required. But the Nobel Prize for the WFP in particular is a good opportunity to investigate the underlying causes of hunger and to work on hunger prevention as actively and constructively as possible.