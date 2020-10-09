Anniversary of the Halle / Saale attack: Steinmeier calls on citizens to take action against anti-Semitism – Politics

On the first anniversary of the attack in Halle, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on people to take a stand against anti-Semitism and misanthropy. The Basic Law is an obligation for every individual to intervene and stand up if the human dignity of others is ignored, Steinmeier said in Halle Friday, according to a speech manuscript distributed in advance.

Anti-Semitism is a seismograph for the state of democracy. The more openly he speaks up, the more strongly values, tolerance and respect for human dignity are put to the test. “That’s why we should be alarmed when critics of the Corona measures are reviving and spreading old anti-Semitic conspiracy theories a million times,” Steinmeier said.

The head of state expressed his condolences to the survivors, victims and next of kin. He felt a deep sadness. Even a year after the attack, he still felt shame and anger that it was necessary to protect Jewish places of worship in this country and that anti-Semitic acts were on the rise.

The Federal President also referred to other right-wing extremist acts of violence. “Today we commemorate the attack in Halle. A few weeks ago I spoke to the relatives of the Hanau victims and shortly afterwards we commemorated the victims of the Octoberfest attack in Munich 40 years ago. Steinmeier spoke of a bloody line connecting these and other acts. “Right-wing extremism penetrates deep into our society and right-wing extremism goes way back in our history.”

On October 9, 2019, a heavily armed perpetrator had thrown explosives over the wall of the synagogue grounds in Halle and tried to penetrate the church. When that failed, he shot a 40-year-old passerby, killed a 20-year-old while attacking a nearby kebab shop, and injured and traumatized countless other people before being caught. The 28-year-old German Stephan Balliet has admitted the act, the trial against him is currently pending at the Naumburg Higher Regional Court.

Memory of the attack: Memorial with the door of the attacked synagogue in Halle / Saale Photo: Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

On the first anniversary of the terrorist attack, the Jewish community unveiled a memorial in the courtyard of the attacked synagogue. In the center of the artwork is the door of the house of God, which withstood the assassin’s shootings.

The door held up and was still a sign of destruction, the chairman of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, said at the unveiling. The Jews in the synagogue had to endure the agony and two people are said to have paid for the perpetrator’s anger at his failure with their lives. “The bullet holes remind us that if the perpetrator had better weapons, there would have been terrible carnage.”

Schuster said he traveled to Halle with mixed feelings. The memory of the Tattag still causes pain, while at the same time he is happy to see how much the community stands together and how many expressions of solidarity there have been. “Germany is our home,” said Schuster. Halle is home to the local community and the families and friends of the two perished. “And we won’t let this house be taken from us!” (Dpa)